Representative from Texas. Chip Roy called the firing of the Austin Fire Department’s chaplain “cowardly” and “unconstitutional” on Tuesday.

Former Chaplain for AFD Dr. Andrew Fox claims he was unfairly fired for expressing theological opposition to gender theory and transgenderism in sports.

Roy’s office spoke to Fox News Digital on Tuesday and issued a statement supporting Cox. In the statement, Roy accused the Texas city of leading a “left-wing quest to ban Christians” from public service.

“The Austin Fire Department’s firing of lead chaplain Dr. Andrew Fox for expressing his beliefs in the face of anonymous criticism was wrong, cowardly and unconstitutional,” Roy said in a separate statement to Fox News Digital. “The city of Austin is effectively running a left-wing investigation to prevent Christians — or anyone with the sincere and simple belief that boys aren’t girls — from serving the city.”

The spokesperson continued, “But blessed are the persecuted, their reward is great. I commend Dr. Andrew Fox and the Alliance Defending Freedom for fighting this heinous wrong in the courts, and I pray for a just and righteous outcome.”

Fox wrote an opinion column for Fox News on Monday.

“I’m an ordained minister who served as the city’s lead chaplain for eight years as a volunteer, supporting the 1,400 uniformed and civilian members of the Austin Fire Department. My role is to be there for them anytime, anywhere: a 24-7 resource firefighters can call when they’re struggling,” Fox wrote. .

Austin Chaplin was fired from his position after posting theological views about sex and gender on his personal blog.

“Unfortunately, I am writing in the past tense because I am no longer the chaplain of the Austin Fire Department,” Fox wrote. “I was fired from my volunteer role because I shared my religious views on my personal blog — views city officials would not tolerate. A controversial view that ruined my career? Writing about my religious and secular view that men and women are biologically different, and that men should not compete on women’s sports teams.”

Austin officials demanded that Fox apologize for his blog post and retract his statement.

“When city officials demanded that I retract and apologize for the harm my blog post caused, I explained that my intention was to encourage discussion, not to offend. I apologize if anyone was offended,” the minister said. “However, I could not renounce my beliefs or apologize for my faith.”

Austin officials say they are aware of Fox’s intentions to file a lawsuit, but have not yet received one.

“The City of Austin has heard of this lawsuit through the news media but has not yet received the lawsuit,” the city said in a statement. “When we do, we will follow our normal process for responding when a lawsuit is filed against the City.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Fire Department for comment and did not receive a response.