Rep. Cheney pays tribute to the women’s suffrage movement in closing remarks on Jan. 6.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; Saul Loeb/AFP; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.; all via Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, paid tribute to the women’s suffrage movement by wearing the emblematic white suffragette color during her final speech Thursday at a January 6 special committee hearing.

During the hearing, Sarah Matthews also wore the white of a suffragette as she testified before the committee. Matthews was deputy spokesman for former President Donald Trump and testified alongside Matthew Pottinger, who was Trump’s deputy national security adviser.

“We saw courage and honor in these hearings, and Ms. Matthews and Mr. Pottinger, you both will be remembered for this, as will Cassidy Hutchinson,” Cheney said.

Hutchinson is a former assistant to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Her testimony revealed key details of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including that Trump knew the crowd at his rally was armed.

Cheney praised Hutchinson for witnessing to millions.

“She always knew she would be attacked by President Trump and the men in their 50s, 60s and 70s who hide behind executive privilege,” she said.

Hutchinson also wore a symbolic white suffragette while testifying.

Cheney praised Matthews and Hutchinson, as well as other women who testified at the hearing, including Caroline Edwards, Vandrea “Shai” Moss, and Ruby Freeman.

She said these witnesses inspired American women and American girls.

“We are indebted to all those who have appeared and will appear here,” Cheney said.

Wearing a symbolic white blazer, Cheney acknowledged the history of the hearing room, the site of the Women’s Suffrage Committee, a powerful force helping women win the vote.

“In this room in 1918, the Women’s Suffrage Committee met to discuss whether women should be given the vote,” Cheney added.

“This room is full of history, and we on this committee know we have a solemn obligation not to waste what so many Americans have fought and died for.”