New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined “The Faulkner Focus” on Friday and blasted Democrats for supporting open border policies. Cammack responded to D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, calling for more support from the federal government and help from the National Guard as the city sees an influx of illegal immigrants.

Ice developing program to issue IDs to illegal immigrants, due to border crisis

Kat Cammack: You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. And in this case, they have declared themselves a sanctuary city. So they’re going to get every ounce of it. It is only right that they have not even begun to experience even a fraction of what our border communities or the rest of America are experiencing because of this reckless, open border policy. And so we actually want to send a message that border communities, Texas and other destinations across the country will not bear the brunt of these failed policies. As a result of what is happening with these drugs, we have opioid addiction out of control. The social services they claim are free and available to non-citizens. Well, now they’re complaining that they’re being stretched because they’re giving out these illegal cash benefits, health insurance, education benefits, and food stamps. Well, time to take care of America first. That’s what the America First policy was about, and it’s about national security. So if she wants to activate the National Guard, that’s on her. But it won’t stop Until we secure the border. And by then they are going to feel the pain equally.

Watch the full video below: