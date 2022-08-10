New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dan Bishop, RN.C., said Wednesday that he doubts the FBI will face any accountability for the raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home unless Republicans regain the majority in November’s midterm elections. The US bureaucracy is at the “most dangerous point in the security posture” as people feel the federal government is “out of control.”

“I think the big picture in American government, and the impression I’ve been given by people every time I talk to citizens in the district or anywhere, is that they feel their government is out of control,” Bishop, a minority member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Digital. “We see an institutionalized bureaucracy at its most dangerous security position at the FBI and Intel.”

“That bureaucracy believes it is the ruler of the country. And we see how hostile it is to people who represent American citizens who want to go in a different direction,” Bishop added.

Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee as soon as Friday to explain the reasons behind the unprecedented search warrant executed in March. -a-like.

Bishop noted that Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, also sent a letter to Wray seeking an immediate briefing on the Trump attack. But the congressman from North Carolina, the minority Republican, said he would not hear back or receive any details on the warrant for months.

“I don’t think we’re going to get a chance to ask them. And the DOJ isn’t going to give Jerry Nadler answers in the ‘judiciary committee,'” Bishop told Fox News Digital.

“Neither the Department of Justice nor any federal agency is compelled by law to respond to an inquiry by a minority member or minority ranking member,” he said. “They have to have an attitude toward congressional oversight, in that they do that immediately. But, you know, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a letter answered by the Justice Department. And that’s another one of those things that needs to change. , in my view.”

Rather than Trump’s attack, from the point of view of members of Congress, a day after the Mar-a-Lago search, Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. FBI seized his cell phone.

“Scott Perry’s telephone is probably one of the more extreme examples for me than President Trump’s,” Bishop said. And they go and take away a former president of the United States’ cell phone under criminal proceedings a day after an unprecedented attack on, as far as anyone can tell, week tea allegations about the presidency or issue records law.”

Bishop made the case for the importance of Republicans to flip one or both houses of Congress.

“It’s important to ask questions because it frames the issue for the American people so they can continue to reflect on it as they make decisions,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to see much in the way of success in oversight until we have the power to enforce it. In the meantime, we need to make sure we’re explaining to the American people what we’re doing as clearly as we can.”

In his view, the bureaucracy in Washington was out of touch with the American people.

“People I talk to are scared. They’re scared of how the administration of justice has changed,” Bishop said. “We need to send people to Washington to understand how much of a crisis there is and who is willing to take the necessary steps to bring these administrative agencies into line and exercise the full power of Congress to change the way the bureaucracy is built. Managed.”

“The essence of the next Congress under Republican control is essentially about oversight, forcing the bureaucracy to give us information to frame the abuses they’re engaged in,” he added.

Two weeks ago, Bishop questioned Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s National Security Division Matthew Olsen during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI’s handling of a kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In April, a federal grand jury acquitted two defendants based on FBI entrapment, and a mistrial was announced for the remaining two accused in a plot allegedly cooked up over Whitmer’s lockdown measures. With the trial set to begin again in Michigan, Bishop alleged, “the FBI is asking the judge to modify the jury instructions on the entrapment issue to make it easier for them to win.”

“There’s a unifying theme through it all. The FBI is pushing the line hard to go to prosecutorial misconduct, entrapment,” Bishop said. “Trying to come up with outstanding distinctions to deliberately use it to craft politically charged prosecutions.”

“Is this an abuse of official policy?” During the congressional hearing, Olsen stated that he did not get many answers. “I certainly hope that justice will be done in that retrial in Michigan. But the evidence is already clear to me that there is a gross culture of gross abuse within the Department of Justice.”