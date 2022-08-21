New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. He says voters in his state are too busy dealing with falling inflation and the opioid crisis to care less about the 2020 election or the Jan. 6 House hearing.

Bar announced During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press. He claims that none of the constituents in his district have asked him about the 2020 election, despite the constant focus from Democrats in Congress.

“These congressional seats don’t belong to politicians in Washington,” Barr said. “These seats belong to the American people and there is a huge, huge disconnect between the priorities of politicians in Washington and the concerns of the American people.”

“Not once have my constituents — Republican or Democrat — spoken about the 2020 election, January 6th, the committee in Washington, or these issues,” he continued. “They’re talking about putting food on the table, gas in their trucks and never seeing their grandson again because he died of a fentanyl overdose.”

Along with nationwide inflation and rising gas prices, Kentucky is one of the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis.

There were 2,250 overdose deaths in the state in 2021. It has an opioid death rate of 49.2 per 100,000 population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is second only to West Virginia with a death rate of 81.4 per 100,000 residents.