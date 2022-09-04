Renowned battle rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in Halifax.

Nova Scotian battle rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning, CBC News has learned.

The Halifax Regional Police did not identify Stey as a victim, but Stey’s brother, Peter Stey, confirmed the news to the CBC.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 00:36 ET.

Stey was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Pat Stay (right) and Real Sikh perform on stage during Drake’s rap battle Till Death Do Us Part on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Dartmouth, North Carolina resident was respected for his work in rap battles, where two rappers verbally attack each other in front of an audience.

Stay had a lot of social media followers and released a new track two days ago which is already scored over 50,000 views on YouTube.

The video even includes a short quote from Canadian rapper Drake praising Stay.

“Pat Stay is definitely one of the best, if not the best,” he said in the video.

On Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police cordoned off the crime scene. (Victoria Welland/CBC)

In 2015, Stey won a rap battle hosted by a hip hop superstar.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call 902-490-5020.

