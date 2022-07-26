New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After online sleuths noticed a disturbing trend, a 3-year-old girl sparked a mass social media movement of unwitting mothers removing public photos and videos of their children online.

Makayla Musick is one of many moms who recently informed their followers that they are done sharing their children’s public content online.

“I just saw the posts on TikTok and was completely horrified by the story and decided to protect my daughter,” she told Fox News Digital.

The 3-year-old TikTok star at the center of the movement, who goes by the username @wren.eleanor, has more than 17 million followers on the short-form video app run by her mother, Jacqueline. The account features innocent-looking photos and videos of Ren — a blonde, rosy-cheeked toddler doing typical toddler activities — as well as some sponsored content.

But Ren’s mother began deleting some of the content after her followers and other TikTok sleuths noticed that some videos were being saved by other users in alarming numbers. The “Save” feature allows users to tag videos, so they’re easy to find and refer back to.

One user, @hashtagfacts, claimed that the video of Ren wearing a cropped, orange shirt has been saved more than 45,000 times. The video of Ren eating a hotdog has been saved nearly 375,000 times. She also highlighted inappropriate comments on Wren’s videos and pointed out that popular searches for Wren’s account included phrases such as “Wren Eleanor hotdog” or “Wren Eleanor pickle,” meaning users were often searching for videos of people eating hotdogs or pickles. Similar popular searches for Ren appeared on Google.

And not just videos and photos Saved on TikTok and other social media accounts, but predators can also use a smartphone’s screen-recording feature to record or screenshot content directly to their phones without detection.

Some mothers, like Musick, have taken it upon themselves to delete photos of their children as users notice unusual activity on Ren’s account. Public social media profiles.

Although she has nowhere near the following that Wren Eleanor’s account has, Musick says it’s her job as a mother to protect her daughter from online predators.

“Ren’s story brought so much light to all the sick people in the world,” the mother explained in an interview with Fox News Digital. “So, I decided to remove my own daughter’s photos from those who are not close family/close friends. As her mother it is my duty to protect her from something like this. I took the initiative to remove Ren’s photos before anything happened. Happened to my own daughter.”

Musick was surprised and unsurprised by the concern over Wren’s account because she “always knew there were sick people in the world who did things like this.” She now sees social media in a different light and says she won’t “post” her daughter’s content on social media “until she’s older.”

Callahan Walsh, executive director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and son of “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh, told Fox News Digital that social media has become “such a pervasive part of our lives.” Users of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms are “lured into this false sense of security” due to positive interactions with friends, family and well-intentioned strangers who follow their accounts.

“But parents need to understand that when you’re putting this information out there, you’re opening up your whole world to the outside world,” Walsh said. “And anyone on these social media platforms — especially if your, your page is public — anyone in the entire world can view and consume the content you put out there and…”

Online predators, often anonymous and difficult to detect, seek out content that ordinary users may not perceive as harmful because they “don’t go straight to that dark place,” Walsh explained.

“These predators are looking for it,” he said. “And because you’re putting that content on social media and you’re sharing it, it’s not like they’re creating… that kind of content. They’re consuming it.”

According to NCMEC’s ​​executive director, once predators get away with consuming material online, it’s not out of the question that they’ll start targeting children directly online or in person.

One of the first rules NCMEC teaches children starting to use the Internet through its NetSmartz program is to never share too much personal information. Personal information can include everything from a child’s location to seemingly innocent photos and videos of children, which online predators around the world — who don’t have to comply with US laws — use for nefarious purposes.

Predators who find accounts belonging to minors can force those minors to share photos and videos of themselves, and over time begin capturing and sharing more active content — often impersonating other minors.

“It’s all done on the phone. And those phones go into the bedroom and the bathroom with our kids at night,” Walsh explained. “It’s not the family computer in the living room. Whether it’s content that parents put out or parents that allow their kids to create any kind of content themselves, it’s very dangerous because we see people preying on kids. Sexually explicit content, self-generated content and forcing that child to send it to that predator. Who tries to do that.”

That “opens kids up to more forms of exploitation, grooming, luring, sextortion, online, all kinds of luring,” he said. And once grooming begins, so can bullying. What starts out as a predator asking children for one photo can turn into a predator asking children for many inappropriate photos or videos by using threats. They collect and share content “like playing cards.”

“It starts with taking off a shirt, you know, some clothing item,” warns Walsh. “But once that predator has that kid and says, ‘Hey, look, I saved this picture, I’m going to share it with all of your friends, with all of your family. I’m going to destroy you, I’m going to trouble you at school. Your parents are going to hate you. You Nobody’s going to be your friend anymore unless they send me… this picture of you doing X, Y and Z,’ says what the real content is. And those kids are now locked in and scared. They’re scared of being exposed. They’re scared of getting in trouble. So they They force them to comply with the exploiter’s requests and provide them with additional content.”

Parents should be aware of what predators are looking for in public profiles and avoid posting the types of content on social media that feed off bad actors. According to Walsh, they should teach their children about the dangers of sharing too much personal information with strangers online.

“Think. Trust your gut. Understand that there are bad people out there. Try to keep your kids safe,” he concluded.