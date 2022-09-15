Removing Chelsea from their position will be the most difficult task

Hsomething is inevitable in football. No matter how long the odds are, there is always a chance to upset. However, there is an unmistakable atmosphere of invincibility around the Chelsea team, created by Emma Hayes over the course of ten years.
Arsenal edged them out last season before they won their third consecutive Women’s Super League title by a point. In the 2020/21 season, they were two points ahead of Manchester City. They secured the points-per-game title the previous season after the campaign was halted due to the pandemic, with Chelsea trailing City by a point but playing one less game.
Each of these titles – three of Hayes’ five – was difficult on paper. The numbers, however, don’t tell the whole story. Chelsea got stronger. Their reluctance to give up their crown was shown when they seized on Arsenal’s January swing – the Gunners lost to Birmingham – and ran until the end of the season, where every turn and turn was always like a cat playing with a mouse. feasted.
Ironically, Chelsea are now mature and well-oiled, at the peak of a team’s life cycle, rather than at the beginning or end of it. Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder have settled in, Jessie Fleming has stepped up and Lauren James has retrained to meet the demands of a team aiming for success in Europe. This summer, Hayes plunged into the transfer market to bolster the cornerback position she regretted not using last year.
Frenchwoman Ev Perisse, recruited from Bordeaux, and Katerina Svitkova from West Ham were added to reinforce these wide areas. Kadeisha Buchanan has come from Lyon to take on defenders Magda Eriksson and Millie Bright.
It’s not easy to beat Chelsea. The leader in this, perhaps, is Arsenal. Their manager, Jonas Eidewall, enters his second season in England with heightened expectations. Swedish striker Lina Hurtig is the only addition that could break into the first team: Gio Queiroz was immediately loaned to Everton after signing with Barcelona, and Kaylen Marchese was in line for No. 1 goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.
Their biggest asset is the retention of the Netherlands’ record goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema, who has been courted by a number of clubs.
The key to Arsenal’s title challenge will be stability. Last season, a defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final in December and heavy defeats to Barcelona in the Champions League seemed to undermine the confidence of a team that had broken out of the blocks. Slide was arrested in January, and Stina Blackstenius, Laura Winreuther and Rafael were hired to shore up the situation.
Eidevall has a team to compete, boosted by England captain Leah Williamson and Ballon d’Or and Golden Boot winner Beth Meade, back from a heroic Euro, and he seems far more level-headed.
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
Traditionally, Manchester City would have been next in line for the WSL throne, but with a major roster overhaul, there is significant pressure on their manager Gareth Taylor to quickly glue the team together. Last season, their campaign ended just before it started, due to a host of injuries that hampered their start.
Taylor’s set will be tested with the departures of Kira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir to Spanish clubs, Georgia Stanway to Bayern Munich, Janine Becky to Portland Thorns and the retirements of Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott and Ellen White.
Questions are being asked as to why so many big hitters wanted to leave, with a number of references to Taylor’s predecessor, Nick Cushing, in their resignation statements being key to their time at City, but the pressure on Taylor could have been contained if the team had a solid Start.
The number of changes could help challengers hoping to break free of the traditional top three. Chief among them is Manchester United, which, apart from a few successful signings, has England super substitutes Ella Thoon and Alessia Russo. Tottenham are looking good too, with Drew Spence, Amy Turner and Angharad James adding top-level experience to the squad.
Can anyone usurp Chelsea? It’s unlikely, but not impossible.