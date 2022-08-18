Remote First Nation welcomes Blue Rodeo musicians to the festival

Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor ​​of Blue Rodeo will perform at the annual Gathering of our People festival in the remote village of Moose Factory in northern Ontario on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the duo performed at Kashechewan First Nation, which is also located along the coast of James Bay.

Cuddy said it was important for them to visit remote First Nations.

“It’s how you really come back with stories and tell people what it’s like up there,” he told CBC News.

“I know there’s been a lot of water warnings here and it spurs your defense to actually see what people have to deal with.”

Blue Rodeo has long been an advocate for indigenous rights. Song Fools like youFor example, we are talking about treaty rights and the return of land to indigenous peoples.

Cuddy said he doesn’t believe his songs have made a difference, but he hopes they will at least help people learn more about certain issues.

“I think the most we could hope for is awareness,” he said.

“I think a lot of people don’t think about these issues. They are much more involved in the details of their own lives, whether they live in the city or the countryside. people are aware.”

He said that at the Moose Factory concert they would play a lot of their hits.

“These are gigs where you don’t fool around trying to play lesser known songs because those are people who have little chance of seeing you,” Cuddy said.

Rachel Korston, assistant coordinator of the Gathering of our People festival, said they had a bit of money saved up over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to book bigger acts like Blue Rodeo musicians and country artist Johnny Reed.

Korston said the old festival is a modern version of the gatherings Cree communities have always had in the summer.

“So our people lived in the bush during the winter and then came to the islands and cities and gathered together,” she said.

Korston said the community is excited to see Cuddy and Keelor ​​perform.