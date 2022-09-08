England’s Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, and as the world mourns her death, those who were lucky enough to meet her are remembering her.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth, wanted to see an American sport during a visit to Washington in 1957.

She and Prince Philip traveled to nearby Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland to watch the Terrapins take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on October 19, 1957.

Maryland halfback Jack Healy poses for photos before meeting the Queen.

“Obviously, we were nervous and it added a bit of pressure,” Healy told the school’s paper, The Diamondback, adding that Elizabeth “looked like any normal American woman”, but was distinguished only by her “precious English accent”.

Healy, who wrote a first-person account for the school paper, also said he met Prince Philip. The university gifted him a football, but Philip asked, “Is this the ball you’re going to use in this afternoon’s game?”

Healy told Philip to keep the football and give it to his youngest son Charlie – now, King Charles III.

Rani arrived after 1 pm for the game, According to UMD archives.

The whole school was ready for her arrival.

Construction workers built a box for the queen and her entourage to watch the game. During halftime, bands from both schools formed to spell out “USA-BRIT” and played the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Save the Queen”.

The Queen, according to reports, was very involved in the game and minutes before the end of the game she met President Dwight D. Can have dinner with Eisenhower.

Maryland won the game 21-7.