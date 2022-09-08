type here...
Sports Remembering when Queen Elizabeth went to a college football...
Sports

Remembering when Queen Elizabeth went to a college football game in 1957

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


England’s Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, and as the world mourns her death, those who were lucky enough to meet her are remembering her.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth, wanted to see an American sport during a visit to Washington in 1957.

She and Prince Philip traveled to nearby Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland to watch the Terrapins take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on October 19, 1957.

Maryland halfback Jack Healy poses for photos before meeting the Queen.

“Obviously, we were nervous and it added a bit of pressure,” Healy told the school’s paper, The Diamondback, adding that Elizabeth “looked like any normal American woman”, but was distinguished only by her “precious English accent”.

Healy, who wrote a first-person account for the school paper, also said he met Prince Philip. The university gifted him a football, but Philip asked, “Is this the ball you’re going to use in this afternoon’s game?”

Healy told Philip to keep the football and give it to his youngest son Charlie – now, King Charles III.

Rani arrived after 1 pm for the game, According to UMD archives.

The whole school was ready for her arrival.

Construction workers built a box for the queen and her entourage to watch the game. During halftime, bands from both schools formed to spell out “USA-BRIT” and played the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Save the Queen”.

The Queen, according to reports, was very involved in the game and minutes before the end of the game she met President Dwight D. Can have dinner with Eisenhower.

Maryland won the game 21-7.

Previous articleOhio school districts tell teachers they don’t have to inform parents of student name, pronoun changes
Next articleQueen Elizabeth Met Every US President After Truman – Except One: See Her Meetings with US Leaders

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Miami-Dade School Board Refuses to Designate October ‘LGBTQ History Month’ After Parent Rights Debate

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 8 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump still neutral but endorses Gov. Sunu in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

closer Video Gov. Chris Sununu endorses Chuck Morse in New Hampshire GOP...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

What is a queen’s wife? After the death of Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, wife of King Charles, was considered for the title

closer Video 'Special Report' anchor Brett Beyer looks at Queen Elizabeth...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

English Premier League, sporting body reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: What to know about a dog breed fit for a new king

closer Video Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 Fox News' Martha...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Mushkegovuk council declares state of emergency due to shortage of nurses

Kashechewan, a remote First Nation on the coast of Ontario's James Bay, announced last month that it had...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News