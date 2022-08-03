New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On a day when baseball was front and center in the sports world, baseball fans everywhere received some sad news late Tuesday night.

Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

From 1950 to 2016, Scully provided a voice for generations of baseball fans, using his soothing voice to weave in the stories of ballplayers while providing play-by-play.

“It’s time for Dodgers baseball,” is a familiar phrase to any fan of baseball.

The sporting world reacted to the sad news, with tributes pouring in from players past and present.

“There’s no better storyteller and I think everybody considers him family,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been in our room for generations. He lived a wonderful life, a legacy that will live on forever.”

Legendary Dodger Steve Garvey joined MLB Network to discuss Scully’s impact on the game of baseball.

“Every great city has noises,” Garvey said after hearing the news. “And there’s a clear sound in Los Angeles, and it’s been Vin Scully’s voice all these years.”

Other greats of the game weighed in on the impact Scully had on their lives.

“He’s the best he’s ever been,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said after a Dodgers game in San Francisco. “Such a special guy. I’m thankful and grateful that I got to know him better as well.”

Scully, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, had an impact far beyond the Dodgers organization, drawing tributes from MLB teams throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report