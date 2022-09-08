New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A grieving widow and a New York hockey legend are both sharing the impact of a New York City charity that donated tens of millions of dollars to families reeling from the devastation and tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001.

Nearly 21 years ago Tuesday morning, Marcela Leahy received a voicemail from her husband, New York City police officer James Leahy, who told her he was working an Election Day detail nearby and had rushed to the Twin Towers after the horrors began. .

Elsewhere in the city, then-New York Rangers hockey captain Mark Messier prepared for training camp when the news broke. First the team had to stay at the Marriott at the World Trade Center for training camp that morning before their plans changed. The now-famous image of the hockey center in uniform and fallen Chief Ray Downey wearing an FDNY helmet was “an exciting moment,” he told Fox News Digital.

The two men, living completely different lives, spoke to Fox News Digital about the impact and importance of Answer the Call — an organization originally created to benefit the families of first responders killed in the line of duty and similar charities.

Answer the Call, officially known as the NY Police and Fire Widows & Children’s Benefit Fund, donated approximately $100,000 to the families of more than 400 first responders after 9/11.

Since its fruition, Answer the Call has donated more than $165 million and counting to the fallen heroes of 9/11 and other tragedies. A similarly notable organization, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, has so far raised $250 million for American Heroes.

Answer the Call was founded by New York baseball legend Daniel “Rusty” Staub to benefit the families of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) who have died in the line of duty.

But the organization, which focuses on supporting victims’ families, goes beyond just handing them a check. For Marcela Leahy, Answer Call brought normalcy to her three sons after their father, NYPD Officer James Leahy, was killed on September 11.

The baseball games organized by the organization were especially effective for her and her boys, who had spent their lives under their father’s tutelage.

“Boys loved baseball,” Leahy, now 57, told Fox News Digital. “James was active in sports, involved with baseball, taking them to baseball games … I knew we were going to play a baseball game where the kids wouldn’t feel different because everybody was there, they were going to be together. In the same situation — they lost a dad.”

She added: “It’s all those little things that you take for granted when you have them. You don’t realize how much you miss out on later, how much it means.”

Leahy recalled listening to her voicemail machine on Sept. 11 to hear her husband say he had changed shifts to work election day details, which was closer to lower Manhattan than he usually was.

“He left us a message on the answering machine saying he was in the buildings with the firefighters, he didn’t know what was going on, but he was fine,” she recalled. “He’s on the 20th floor and he’ll call us later.”

She called the police station, where the person who answered the phone was initially unaware that James was in the area.

The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 victims, including 343 FDNY firefighters, 23 members of the NYPD and 37 Port Authority police officers, and countless others.

Two decades later, when asked what she remembers most about her fallen husband, she tearfully says, “I think about everything he’s missed.”

“Even when the kids get married, it’s bittersweet, it’s happy, but it’s also very sad,” she said. “He’s not here, but he’s here because they like him.”

She appreciates answering the call not only for their financial support, but for being there to pick up the phone when she needs something.

“I know I can call for anything at any time,” she said. “I call … for stupid things, just to ask a question, and they always have an answer. So, I know someone is always behind me.”

She added: “It’s a beautiful feeling. They really are angels, sending us angels.”

Messier, a National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Famer, became a call board member after 9/11, seeing “the importance of helping and reaching out and being supportive,” he told Fox News Digital.

“First responders are always at risk, unfortunately, with the inherent risks that come with the job — putting their lives before others to help and support and save people,” he continued.

Messier became a “galvanizing” figure when he wore the helmet of FDNY Chief of Special Operations Command Ray Downey, who died on 9/11, during the New York Rangers’ home opener on October 7, 2001.

“This stands for every New Yorker who has stood by and tried to help. It stands for every FDNY and NYPD who put their lives on the line to save the public,” he said. “For all of us who lived through the experience and, unfortunately, didn’t and left families behind, it seemed like an uplifting moment in many ways.”

He hailed Chief Downey as a “wonderful man” and “leader,” whom he knew from the Downey family.

“That incredible moment before the start of the game,” he said, “really represents the galvanization that New York had in that moment.”

He said: “We’ll never forget what happened. We’ll never forget the lives lost, the senseless wills lost. And we’ll never forget the responsibility we have as a city and as a country, to be honest with you, to help people who lost their lives in the line of duty.”