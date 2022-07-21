New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pamela Darlene Young, a 27-year-old woman from the Blue Ridge Mountains who moved to Texas and is out of touch with her family, has never been reported missing since her last known sighting in 1998.

Her remains, known only as “Greg County Jane Doe 2002” for more than 20 years, have finally been identified by the DNA Doe Project and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21, 2002, archaeologists collecting soil samples in an open field near Swamp City Road and Highway 135 outside Liberty City, Texas, discovered human skulls and partial skeletal remains.

The medical examiner determined the remains belonged to a white or Hispanic woman between the ages of 16 and 30 and had been at the farm for at least two years. There were other fronts.

In 2013, investigators returned to the case, sent her skull to be scanned for a 3D reconstruction, and discovered the victim suffered a fractured skull. In 2019, the sheriff’s office turned to the DNA Doe Project, an all-volunteer group that uses genetic genealogy research techniques to help identify strangers.

Using mitochondrial DNA samples, the DNA Doe Project traced her direct maternal line to a family on the border of Virginia and North Carolina, Kevin Lord, the DNA Doe Project’s director of laboratories and agency logistics and a team lead on the case, told Fox. News Digital.

DNA Doe learned that the family had a daughter who had moved to Texas and had a cleft palate.

Further research turned up no records of her since the late 1990s.

“We went to look for evidence of life and there was no trace of her until around 1998 or so,” Lord said.

The team had discovered a possible identity for Jane Doe – Pamela Darlene Young. He submitted the name to sheriff’s investigators, as well as possible relatives.

“In talking to them, based on the circumstances and everything, they were able to confirm that it was her,” Lord said.

She had never been reported missing, so previous partial DNA samples did not match anyone in the government’s Combined DNA Index System database, Lord added.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest was identified — but she has been deceased since 2017.

“There are no other leads in this case at this time,” Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said in a statement. “It is not known exactly how Ms. Young ended up in the open field, and no cause of death has ever been determined.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division or Gregg County Crime Stoppers.