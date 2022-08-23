Released during Covid, some people are sent back to prison with little or no warning

Toggle caption Douglas Haley/AP

Douglas Haley/AP

Eric Alvarez remembers what it felt like to hear his fiancee was coming home from prison: overwhelming relief.

Alvarez has a heart condition and is separated from his longtime family to care for his four children and his fiancee’s daughter. When Eva Cardoza was born in Danbury, Conn. When she returned from the federal correctional institution here, she had a heavy burden on her shoulders.

“She was doing everything at home. She was cooking, cleaning, taking care of the kids, helping them with homework,” Alvarez said.

More than 11,000 people Like Cardoza, many have been released from federal prison over the years, often with their families and loved ones to fight the pandemic at home. But that situation can be uncertain.

In June 2021, Alvarez and Cardoza took a 90-minute cab ride to the Bronx, so she could meet with the staff in charge of her care. Cardoza, who tested positive for marijuana, never left the building. Alvarez shelled out $433 to cover the hours he ran the taxi meter while waiting in vain.

Cardoza’s return to prison caused upheaval for the family. She has now returned to Danbury for 14 months. Alvarez said she didn’t get a chance to explain herself or challenge that single positive drug test.

“It’s just annoying to me,” Alvarez said. “Where’s the justice? Where’s the fairness? Where’s the 50-50? I don’t see it.”

Less than 0.2% of those released committed new crimes while they were out

Law Prisoners sent to home confinement due to epidemics may remain free

This week, the Bureau of Prisons told NPR that 442 people released during the pandemic are now back in prison. Of the more than 11,000 people released, only 17 committed new crimes, mostly drug-related, while they were out. More than half, about 230 people, including Eva Cardoza, were sent back for alleged alcohol or drug use. Other cases involve technical violations.

Sakira Cook of the racial justice group Color of Change explains what this means.

“It could be as simple as failing to answer the phone when your probation officer calls you. It could be as simple as an ankle monitor giving false signals about your location,” Cook said.

Cook has personal experience with that last problem: A relative recently left home confinement from a federal prison, only to get an ankle monitor that doesn’t work. Fortunately, she said, the probation officer understood the situation.

Kevin Ring advocates for incarcerated people and their families in the group FAMM, formerly known as Families Against Mandatory Minimums.

“Under normal circumstances, someone who violates the terms of their home confinement is sent back to a halfway house or prison, but the stakes are very low,” Ring said. “They’re only going back for a month or two.”

But some people released from prison under a bipartisan pandemic law called the CARES Act have years left in prison.

“Is it really fair to send people back for years because they lost their phone or had alcohol in their urine?” Ring asked.

Expecting due process as a judge is the current procedures are unconstitutional



Toggle caption Mark Lenihan/AP

Mark Lenihan/AP

Most of the monitoring of people under house arrest is being done by private contractors, said Sarah Russell, a professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law.

“There can be a lot of room for miscommunication and misunderstanding,” Russell said.

Russell said that’s all the more reason to ensure due process rights for people at risk of refoulement: the opportunity to see the evidence against them and be heard before a neutral arbitrator.

Last week, one of Russell’s clients won that right in court. The ruling by Judge Omar Williams is the first in the country to rule that the current process of returning people to federal prisons after home incarceration is unconstitutional.

Russell said her other clients — mothers with young children — are still nervous about unexpectedly leaving their lives behind.

“My sincere hope is that this will be addressed nationally through the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice,” Russell said. “They have a real opportunity to set clear processes and criteria.”

More cases are pending against those who have returned to prison. The Bureau of Prisons said it could not talk about pending litigation. But a new federal rule is being considered to make the process more clear.

For Eric Alvarez, 46, it can’t come soon enough. He is diagnosed with colon cancer – the same disease that his uncle suffered from years ago.

“And my mind is not ready to accept this kind of abuse and now I’m going through it on my own,” he said. “I’m afraid I’m going to die alone.”

Alvarez talks to his fiancee, who is in prison, by phone or video call. But he said it was not like being at her house.