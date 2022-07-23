New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“They’re coming for your guns,” warned Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

“What about our right to live?” Counter Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Buffalo, Uvalde, Tex. and Highland Park, Ill. A trio of mass shootings in the U.S. led House Democrats to build a bill to ban high-capacity weapons and energize their voters ahead of this fall’s midterms.

The House Judiciary Committee met recently to draft this plan.

Democrats accuse Republicans of being condescending to the gun lobby.

“How is Wayne LaPierre – his blood money – worth that price?” Among his GOP colleagues, Rep. Mondair Jones, DN.Y. asked him. “It never ceases to amaze me that a political party that describes itself as pro-life, willfully allows Americans to be slaughtered by weapons of war.”

The counterattack was easy for Republicans. He accused the Democrats of ignoring the Constitution.

“The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Plain and simple. That is not to say that the right to keep and bear muskets shall not be infringed,” said Rep. Jim Jordan said. Judiciary.

Democrats then pointed out that it was illegal for Americans to own tanks and other military equipment.

US Capitol Police fired Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg after he disrupted a controversial meeting. Hog Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., started yelling. But Hogg rebuked lawmakers from both sides.

“You are perpetuating violence!” Thunder Hog. “Now we have to realize that this is not enough. Democrats or Republicans. Stop these things now!”

Democrats paint a grim picture of assault weapons.

“They don’t just kill. They destroy,” says Rep. David Cicilline, DR.I.

Rep. Lucy McBath, R-Ga., was more graphic. She lost a son to gun violence.

“Organs split and shattered. Bones break,” McBath said. “When (people) are shot in the head, their skulls explode.”

This is not the first time Congress has banned assault weapons. Lawmakers passed such a measure in 1994 as part of a major crime bill. The House approved the assault weapons ban as a separate bill in May of that year, 216-214. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., — then a congressman from Brooklyn — authored the assault weapons ban. Schumer used familiar language to make his case against high-capacity weapons 28 years ago.

“They’re not made for hunting. They’re not made for target practice. They’re just made to kill as many people, people, people as possible. As quickly as possible,” Schumer said in a 1994 House floor speech.

The consensus among political analysts is that Democrats are poised to lose control of the House in this fall’s midterms — leaving Republicans with a potentially historic advantage.

A House committee passed the first assault weapons ban bill in decades

Democrats lost the House in 1994 for the first time in four decades. The Republican Party has claimed as many as 54 seats. It was the largest seat won by any party since 1948.

Historians claim that the crime bill — authored by President Biden while serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — was a key reason Democrats lost the House in that seismic, political earthquake.

The House initially approved the assault weapons ban as a separate measure. But Congress leaders later included the ban in a broader anti-crime package.

Then the National Rifle Association gave a nod to the Democrats.

Almost all Democrats previously supported by the NRA lost. In fact, the political fallout from that November could lead directly to the crime bill and assault weapons ban earlier in the year. This is partly why the NRA emerged as the political juggernaut it is today.

Regardless of the political consequences, Republicans claim that the assault weapons ban was a failed experiment.

“It didn’t do any good,” Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, who won his first race for Congress in 1994, said. “And I don’t think it would do any good at this point either. And it would probably be struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States.”

“Regardless of the weaknesses of the 1994 bill, gun deaths fell by 25 percent. And when the bill was allowed to lapse, it went back up,” countered House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, DN.Y.

The impact of the assault weapons ban was mixed.

The policy was the law of the land when mass shooting deaths fell during the decade. Gun crimes, including assault weapons, decreased. But the use of high-capacity magazines in crime offsets those improvements.

The parties differ on how to stop mass shootings. Republicans advocate more guns.

“History is replete with examples of the extent to which Americans have defended themselves by using weapons that the majority wanted to take away from them,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex.

Roy used an AR-15 in 2018 in Sutherland Springs, Tex. Cited here to shoot the man who shot up the church – and a host of other parts.

Media Downplays ‘Good Samaritan’ Story After Indiana Shooting, Gun Experts Weigh In

Democrats see the “good guy with a gun” maxim as an illusion.

“The Republican argument that introducing more armed officers in schools will prevent school shootings is false. We just saw that play out. It shows that these weapons are so deadly that they scare other people who have guns,” Jones said.

Don’t expect any compromise on guns anytime soon. Republicans who have worked with Democrats on the recent gun/mental health package. They question additional gun regulations.

“I think one of the lessons of what happened in Highland Park is that the toughest gun laws in the country did not prevent this horrific act,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. June gun solution.

House Democrats plan to count assault weapons in the coming days. They do not yet have the votes to pass the bill.

Here is the breakdown of the current House: 431 members. 220 democrats. 211 Republicans. That means Democrats can only lose four members on their side without the GOP’s help to pass the bill.

Some moderate Democrats such as Reps. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore. And Jared Golden, D-Maine, could not vote.

Fox is told fewer than five GOPers will vote yes.

A new figure in the Republican Party, Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs, R.N.Y. Jacobs decided to retire after announcing his support for a ban on assault weapons following the Buffalo massacre.

Jacobs faced backlash for his role. So, he withdrew, saying that running for re-election would be “an incredibly divisive election”.

The assault plan is going nowhere in the Senate. It lacks the votes to overcome a filibuster.

So this is again an election year issue. Democrats will use the vote to get support on their side in the midterms — and they need to replace the filibuster by electing more Senate Democrats.

Assault weapons were banned in 1994. But this isn’t 1994. Mass shootings cause terrible suffering to people.

Democrats doubt the adoption of stricter gun policies will win the election this fall. But Democrats hope it can help them fend off Republican gains in a way they haven’t seen before at the ballot box.