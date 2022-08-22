New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday formally rejected the Justice Department’s request to keep under seal the entire affidavit that led to the search warrant for the FBI’s “unprecedented” raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. historical interest.”

Reinhart said in a filing Monday morning that he rejects “the government’s contention that the entirety of the current record justifies keeping the affidavit under seal.”

Reinhart said he gave the Justice Department “an opportunity to propose reconsideration if it refuses to seal the entire affidavit,” which he granted last week, giving the government until noon on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“Accordingly, the government is hereby ordered to file under seal, within the deadline, a submission indicating possible amendments and to provide any additional evidence or legal argument the government believes to be relevant to the pending motions to be unsealed,” the motion states.

