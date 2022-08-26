New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to bring back their superstar after putting themselves in the postseason hunt.

National League MVP Bryce Harper will be activated from the injured list Friday, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday.

Harper has been out since breaking his thumb after being hit by a pitch in June. Before the injury, he hit .318 with a .985 OPS and 15 homers with 48 RBI in 64 games.

Despite the injury, he put up enough numbers to earn his seventh All-Star nod.

The 29-year-old is crushing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hit a home run in his first at-bat of rehab, his first of two on Tuesday. He also hit a walk-off double on Wednesday night.

Harper is definitely a designated hitter, as he was before his toe injury. Before that injury, he was dealing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He has not played since April 16.

The former Washington Nationals outfielder has been out since June 25, but the Phillies have been solid in his absence, going 31-20 in his 51 missed games. Since July 27, the Phils have won 19 of 26 games.

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper has committed to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic

The Phils sit in the second National League wild-card spot, three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the loss column. The Brewers trail the San Diego Padres by 1.5 games for the third and final wild card spot.

Harper won the National League MVP for the second time last season. He also won in 2015. Last season, he led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS and also hit .309 with a .429 on-base percentage.