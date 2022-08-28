New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On Sunday, August 28, Rev. Dr. It’s the 59th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Looking back I remember how much my uncle loved America; So much so that he urged America to push our nation to be its best.

He refused to let America abandon the true meaning of her creed. The self-evident truth that all men are created equal is still a bold standard today.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Famous ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech: Full Text

Even now his words remind the public that his dream was not separate from America or our national story; Instead, as a patriot, MLK’s dream was “deeply rooted in the American dream.” Today as patriots it is our duty to keep the dream alive.

Here in 2022, while reforms are being made, Americans have watched our cities burned and our cities looted during the violent race riots of recent years. In my opinion, these actions are the ultimate betrayal of my uncle’s legacy.

My uncle taught that we are one blood human race. He was a peaceful man who sought justice and preached unity, and would abhor the violence on our streets today.

Indeed, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. taught civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to injustice. He taught that “we must come together as brothers.” And here I will add “and as sisters” so that we “do not perish together as fools.”

Reflecting on Dr. King’s Vision – How are we doing in pursuit of a just society?

My uncle also taught that we are one blood human race. He was a peaceful man who sought justice and preached unity, and would abhor the violence on our streets today.

Actually, Rev. The message of Martin Luther King, Jr. remains a cornerstone of our family heritage. As the custodian of the “King Family Legacy”, Rev. Daughter of AD King and Naomi King and granddaughter of “Daddy and Mama King”, I am honored to declare her dream alive today.

As a “King Family Legacy” carrier, I also want to say that my uncle was not “colorblind” and neither should we be. My uncle showed us that we have to see each other’s concerns, and sometimes, that means we have to see the colors. The Scriptures tell us that the Lord has “made of one blood all nations to dwell upon the earth, and appointed times and the bounds of their habitation” (Acts 17:26 KJV).

We are indeed “one blood/one human race”. Most importantly, we can respond to each other’s concerns in unity and peace, without violence, so that we can affirm the most important truths that make our nation the greatest on earth.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

My uncle also once said that our people “cannot win” if we are “willing to sacrifice.” [our] Children for immediate personal comfort and safety.” It is time to make good on the “check on inadequate funds” he mentioned in his speech. Perhaps the king, patriot and prophet, summed up his sentiments in one of his most eminent. Lines: “Injustice anywhere is justice everywhere. There is danger.”

This is very similar to the abortion debate in America today. This leads me to ask our country the following question: “If we kill children, how can the dream survive?

Click here to get the Fox News app

Still, all is not lost. There remains faith, hope and love ahead for America. It is still possible to see the dream come true.

On this 59th “I Have a Dream” anniversary, let this be our prayer, our effort and our example that God will use us, as the imperfect characters that we are, to end infanticide, abortion, racism and such ancient evils. Oppression

Click here for more information from Dr. Alveda King