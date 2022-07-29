New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Reese Witherspoon Coming back to the big screen.

In a recent interview, the actress, 46, shared how the third installment of the “Legally Blonde” franchise was inspired by Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“I still hope ‘Legally Blonde 3’ comes together the right way,” she told USA Today.

“It’s like ‘Top Gun’: they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia part they put into it,” she explained. “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration for what we wanted to do with Elle Woods and make sure to have the same kind of touchstones that people of that time (back) had.”

The “Big Little Lies” actress continued: “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I’m going to protect them. I’m never going to do a low, mediocre version of their story.”

Wrote the screenplay for “Legally Blonde 3”. Mindy Calling And Dan Goor, also behind “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn-Nine Nine.” Witherspoon Reconfirmed in 2018 A triquel is in the works, much to the delight of fans.

The film had a 2020 release date, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now this movie is going to release in 2023.

Elsewhere in Witherspoon’s interview with USA Today, she talked about her latest TV drama “Surface,” which debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday.

“It reminded me of ‘Big Little Lies,'” Witherspoon told the outlet. “It’s a very wealthy community, but there’s this mystery to it all. It’s unsettling and as an audience member, you don’t know who to trust. At the end of every episode, there’s a moment where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, this is totally not what I expected.’

Witherspoon executive produced the new show, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (who also executive produces), Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephen James and Ari Graynor.

This is the third time Witherspoon and Mbatha-Raw have worked together. They appeared together on screen in the 2018 film “A Wrinkle in Time” and in a season of AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show.”

“It was an interesting place to start, I felt like I was building Sophie because the audience was experiencing her as well,” Mbatha-Raw told USA Today. “One of the important questions I found fascinating in the show was, ‘Is it generous to protect people from obscuring things about their history, or is it actually selfish?’ There’s a lot to chew on.”

“Surface” marks the first time Mbatha-Raw, 39, has produced a show, and she was offered an opportunity by Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

Mbatha-Raw said Witherspoon “definitely leads the conversation in terms of empowering women.” “I’m working quite a bit now and have gained a lot along the way, so this is an opportunity to really develop my voice.”

Hello Sunshine is a recent movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” It was released earlier this month.