Regular daily fitness may skew the risk of severe Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and death from the disease, according to a new study.

About 20 minutes of daily exercise can protect against Covid-19 as well as its severe symptoms, according to a new study published on Monday British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers suggest that a total of 150 minutes of moderate and vigorous physical activity is a healthy defense against the disease.

However, the researchers noted that the study should be read with caution because of its limitations. The team calculated the minutes of physical exercise needed by analyzing global data from sixteen different studies completed between November 2019 and March 2022.

The total number of participants from the data examined included 1.8 million people, with an average age of 53. The pooled data showed that people who exercised regularly had an 11% lower risk of contracting Covid-19. In addition, they were 36% less likely to be hospitalized, 44% less likely to develop severe symptoms, and 43% less likely to die.

“Regular physical activity is associated with a lower likelihood of adverse Covid-19 outcomes,” the study said. “Our analysis reveals that people who engage in regular physical activity have a lower likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection, Covid-19 hospitalization, severe Covid-19 illness and Covid-19-related death than people who are physically inactive. Instrument used.”

The pool of data examined by researchers based in Spain came from nine studies conducted in England, Canada, Iran, Brazil, Spain, Palestine, South Africa, Sweden and South Korea.

“The link between regular physical activity and COVID-19 outcomes is poorly understood but may involve both metabolic and environmental factors,” the researcher added. “A growing body of evidence from several studies suggests that increased physical activity can modulate the disease course and reduce the development of adverse outcomes in confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

People who exercise regularly also reduce their chances of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

