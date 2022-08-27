Reds outfielder Jake Frawley describes viral confrontation with fan that ‘crossed a line’

WASHINGTON — A nine-second video has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter, and Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley is happy to get the attention.

Fraley was on the warning track, a few feet away from a standing fan, and yelled at the fan for using some profanity about his children. The interaction happened at the end of the Reds’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, and Frawley told the fan to “shut up (the disbelief)” and walked away.

A fan interacting with Fraley responded, “That’s not me,” and “You’re wrong,” and then clapped as Fraley headed toward the dugout. Twitter account of the fan who posted the video Three fans later wrote that the group had been removed.

Warning: Some strong language in the video

Frawley, in his fourth season in the big leagues, said he expects heckling in all the road parks, especially in Philadelphia. He had heard all the games up to that point and he had no problem with it. What turned out to be that one fan overheard the mention of his kids, and to him, that crossed a line. His reaction was caught in a nine-second viral video.

“You can say whatever you want about me” Fraley told The Cincinnati Inquirer. “I really don’t care. I’ve heard everything from college to now the big leagues. But as soon as you start talking about my kids, you cross a line. Unfortunately there is a line of honor that I imagine those guys don’t understand. Right, wrong or indifferent, I decided to do whatever I felt was necessary in that moment to express the emotions.

“I know it’s going to go viral and I hope it does. I hope the fans understand that as professional athletes, we’re human beings. We play a tough game. And if you cross a line talking about someone’s family, especially someone’s child, you can do that because you’re sitting in the stands. No. I felt I had to say something and that was my decision. I stand by it.”

Frawley declined to share the comment directed at his children, but said it was yelled at him shortly before he walked over to a fan at the end of the inning.

“The casual fan leaning on me was a big part of the game leading up to that point,” Fraley said. “At that point, for whatever reason, the guy decided to start talking about my kids, and that’s where I drew the line.”

His wife, Angelica, responded to a tweet from tabloid website TMZ about the interaction, writing: “If you know Jake, he doesn’t lose his cool, but you don’t talk about anybody’s kids. Some fans bully players’ children in front of any children in the stands. It’s not.”

He said it was the first time Frawley had heard hecklers say he was out of bounds this season. Immediately he came near the security guard standing in the corner of the outfield.

“Security is standing there,” he said. “Obviously, he saw me upset and asked what happened. I said there were some guys there, I think it was their group, and they were talking about my family. I told them they’d better take him or I’d go there.