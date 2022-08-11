Reds gargle and repeat: Will we break Manchester United’s crisis cycle?

FROMscientists cannot agree on how long it will take before the end of the universe. The most inquisitive astrophysicists believe that it is about 22 billion years old, but if we are lucky, it can continue to chug for 200 billion years. The Earth has a little less time – it becomes a scorched lifeless rock about 5 billion years after the Sun runs out of fuel and enters the so-called “Red Giant phase”.
Which brings us to Manchester United, which appeared to have run out of fuel in 2013. As the haggard, expressionless Erik ten Hag stood in his technical area at Old Trafford on Sunday, it was hard not to feel that this Groundhog Day picture of a numerical crisis could only be cured of his suffering by the death of the entire planet.
A few seconds after the regular whistle, memes began. Complete this sentence: The biggest problem at Manchester United is…
Where to begin? Should we create a Microsoft Word template just below “create your own resume” with a simple to do list that you save as a PDF or print and save? A simple and effective service that can be called upon every time there is a problem in the Theater of Dreams.
The first thing to mention is DNA. Divide everyone into those who “really understand” the club’s DNA and those who don’t, including a few nonchalant references to attacking football, transferring the game to opponents and turning Old Trafford into a “fortress”.
At this point, the camera should show Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands.
You can imagine how United conceded an early goal at home to Sturm Graz in the first leg of the European Super League Second Division in 2046. the person in charge of reading shakes his head. The TV director calls for close-ups of 104-year-old Sir Alex. He looks sullenly.
It took 17 minutes for the camera to stop on Fergie’s face during the Brighton game. It feels like it’s the longest it’s ever been. Perhaps progress.
It becomes almost acceptable to question the benefits of the constant presence of a great man – is the answer a “think tank” with David Gill and Bryan Robson? Football can be 90% nostalgia. But nostalgia should be nostalgic, not current. But what to do? He is simply too important to “work in the living room.”
What needs to be highlighted in our handy United crisis guide is how Sir Alex regularly rotated his support staff – a key to his success; no one has done it since – not to mention that none of his successors have been there long enough to change their forwards, let alone the first team coach.
We need a chapter on the players. It is well known that you cannot become a bad player overnight. But in order for this to be possible, there must be a minimum number of nights – and the club has perfected this.
An almost mime attack on Harry Maguire seriously bouncing around like Fraggle Rock’s Gorg might be unfair. But seeing him retreat from Brighton’s strike team makes you wonder how Kylian Mbappe can live in Qatar.
Jadon Sancho is fast becoming man with sword from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” – goes round and round until Harrison Ford just shoots him. In Dortmund, Sancho stepped over and jumped past people at will. Now he does it in front of them before handing it back to Diogo Dalot.
Lisandro Martinez is too short (please ignore Cannavaro and Mascherano) to be a central defender. What HAPPENED to Marcus Rashford? Macfred. You could choose so many.
Callers line up to complain (correctly) about the glaziers (sic) – sucking money, joy, entertainment out of the club. It is important to mention noodle partners here, rubber affiliates, official biofuel suppliers, and all this is complemented by the NFT of Ed Woodward’s face. Football fans can be forgiven for turning off when people start talking about borrowed funds. None of us went into this game to hear about it.
We also don’t want to hear about net spending. But United is huge, and yet what for? Where is the plan? Months of hope for midfielder Frenkie De Jong who wants to stay at home, only to be seemingly usurped by Chelsea, while each updated page of gossip is in turn unimpressive. Arnautovic. Rabiot. Maura. Odion Ighalo was no exception. He was a blueprint.
And, of course, there is Cristiano Ronaldo, who really should be higher in this ticked exercise. The most urgent thing for one of the most tactically minded observers would be to figure out if pressing is still part of his game, if it ever was. Surprised no one has mentioned this. He scored all the goals. But is he a problem? Eventually, someone will find time to cover it.
In all of this, you have to at least acknowledge how it all affects the fans – who are at least pretending that the club matters in this whole story. Being a football fan is about expectations. Years of being the best should make this agony. Just because it’s hard to empathize with the fan base of a team that dominated almost your entire youth, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t. Manchester United fans are people too. However, for the rest of us, it is a gift that keeps on giving.
Before saving this to your desktop for quick access, please note that things can change quickly. It would be great if players who lost confidence could regain it. It would be good for the league if another team competed. What Ten Hag needs is time. Otherwise, we wash and repeat for five billion years.