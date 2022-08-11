Reds gargle and repeat: Will we break Manchester United’s crisis cycle?

FROMscientists cannot agree on how long it will take before the end of the universe. The most inquisitive astrophysicists believe that it is about 22 billion years old, but if we are lucky, it can continue to chug for 200 billion years. The Earth has a little less time – it becomes a scorched lifeless rock about 5 billion years after the Sun runs out of fuel and enters the so-called “Red Giant phase”.

Which brings us to Manchester United, which appeared to have run out of fuel in 2013. As the haggard, expressionless Erik ten Hag stood in his technical area at Old Trafford on Sunday, it was hard not to feel that this Groundhog Day picture of a numerical crisis could only be cured of his suffering by the death of the entire planet.

A few seconds after the regular whistle, memes began. Complete this sentence: The biggest problem at Manchester United is…

Where to begin? Should we create a Microsoft Word template just below “create your own resume” with a simple to do list that you save as a PDF or print and save? A simple and effective service that can be called upon every time there is a problem in the Theater of Dreams.

The first thing to mention is DNA. Divide everyone into those who “really understand” the club’s DNA and those who don’t, including a few nonchalant references to attacking football, transferring the game to opponents and turning Old Trafford into a “fortress”.

At this point, the camera should show Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands.

You can imagine how United conceded an early goal at home to Sturm Graz in the first leg of the European Super League Second Division in 2046. the person in charge of reading shakes his head. The TV director calls for close-ups of 104-year-old Sir Alex. He looks sullenly.

It took 17 minutes for the camera to stop on Fergie’s face during the Brighton game. It feels like it’s the longest it’s ever been. Perhaps progress.

Alex Ferguson in a familiar pose at Old Trafford as Manchester United lose to Brighton. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA.

It becomes almost acceptable to question the benefits of the constant presence of a great man – is the answer a “think tank” with David Gill and Bryan Robson? Football can be 90% nostalgia. But nostalgia should be nostalgic, not current. But what to do? He is simply too important to “work in the living room.”

What needs to be highlighted in our handy United crisis guide is how Sir Alex regularly rotated his support staff – a key to his success; no one has done it since – not to mention that none of his successors have been there long enough to change their forwards, let alone the first team coach.

We need a chapter on the players. It is well known that you cannot become a bad player overnight. But in order for this to be possible, there must be a minimum number of nights – and the club has perfected this.

An almost mime attack on Harry Maguire seriously bouncing around like Fraggle Rock’s Gorg might be unfair. But seeing him retreat from Brighton’s strike team makes you wonder how Kylian Mbappe can live in Qatar.

Jadon Sancho is fast becoming man with sword from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” – goes round and round until Harrison Ford just shoots him. In Dortmund, Sancho stepped over and jumped past people at will. Now he does it in front of them before handing it back to Diogo Dalot.