Redacted Affidavit Justifying Trump's Mar-a-Lago Search - Live Updates
Redacted Affidavit Justifying Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Search – Live Updates

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is scheduled to release a redacted version of an affidavit on Friday justifying an unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Why did the judge OK the release of the redacted affidavit?: US Magistrate Bruce Reinhart ordered the release on Thursday, saying the department could narrowly tailor the redactions while protecting the integrity of the investigation.
  • When will the document be released?: Reinhardt set an afternoon deadline for the department to post the document.
  • What did the Justice Department say?: Department lawyers opposed releasing the affidavit because of the risk it could reveal investigative strategy or discourage witnesses from cooperating. But Reinhardt found that redactions would prevent those results.

What classified documents have been found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate?

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents while searching Mar-a-Lago on August 8. He asked for the documents back.

The discovery came after the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of documents in January, including 100 classified records totaling 700 pages. Federal authorities also obtained classified documents under subpoena on June 3.

Media companies including The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today network, argued for the release of the affidavit to learn more about what prompted the unprecedented search of the former president’s home.

