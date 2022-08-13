New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Fights for the New York Yankees Friday night continued, this time at the hands of their biggest rival.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his third save chance in 11 appearances, walking two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying single to JD Martinez.

trading Deadline acquisition is Tommy Farm He drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 3-2 Red Sox victory.

“When they come into town, we expect this. We expect games like that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They have the best team, but we’ve played them well the last three times.”

With loss, the The Yankees fell to 71-42 A game back in the loss column for the Houston Astros, who now own the best record in the American League.

Aroldis was asked about the possibility of moving Chapman back into the closer’s role after losing Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone left the door open for change.

“We’ll see. He was in high-stakes tonight and throwing the ball very well,” Boone said of Chapman. According to the New York Post . “I love what we’re seeing there and we’ll see where it leads.”

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 46th home run in the third inning, bringing the slugger to 100 RBIs this season.

“We’re number one, but you never get to the top too early,” Judge said, according to the Post. “All these games and big situations like this on the road prepare us for the stretch games and postseason games like this against tough opponents.”

The loss was New York’s eighth in its last nine games and the Yankees fell to a disappointing 7-14 after the All-Star break.

For Boston, the win moves them to 56-58 on the season and just four games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL, and Cora insists their playoff hopes are still alive.

“I’ve been saying that for a while,” Cora said. “A lot of people don’t believe me. But I think the people who really matter, they believe it. The people here.”

The Yankees and Red Sox continue their three-game series on Saturday at 7:15 pm ET.

