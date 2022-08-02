New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Chicago White Sox acquired catcher Reese McGuire and left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for a player in name or cash.

Later in the day, the Red Sox acquired left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player name or cash.

Dickman, 35, is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 reliever is especially tough on left-handed hitters, posting a .188 batting average this year.

“I know he’s going to be pretty nasty,” manager Tony La Russa said after the White Sox fell to .500 at 51-51 on Monday night with a 2-1 loss to Kansas City. “So he’s going to help us.”

The Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to Houston for minor league infielder Emmanuel Valdez and outfielder Villar Abreu.

The Red Sox and Astros played Monday night in Houston, so Vazquez had a short trip to join his new team. August Vazquez, who turns 32 on the 21st, hit .282 with eight homers and 42 RBIs in 84 games with Boston this year.

The White Sox are looking to return to the playoffs for a third consecutive season after winning the AL Central in 2021.

Dickman’s addition puts a second lefty in La Russa’s bullpen, joining rookie Tanner Banks. The White Sox also have Aaron Bummer, but he remains on the injured list with a left lat.

Diekman’s contract calls for $3.5 million in salaries this year and next, and it includes a $4 million team option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

McGuire, 27, batted .225 with 10 RBIs in 53 games with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Toronto in April.

“Reese is a really great teammate and he’s going to a great place in Boston,” La Russa said.

McGuire has become expendable for the White Sox as Yasmani Grandal returns after being sidelined with a lower back injury. McGuire was also struck out by catcher Sebi Zavala, who is batting .296 with two homers in 30 games in Monday night’s series opener against Kansas City.

The Red Sox are fine in a loaded AL East, but they still have a wild card chance.

Fam hit .238 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 91 games this season for the Reds. The 34-year-old is third among left fielders with seven outfield assists.

A nine-year veteran, Pham is a career .261 hitter with 108 homers and 339 RBIs. He spent his first 4½ big league seasons with the Cardinals and also played for the Rays and Padres.

Pham made headlines in May when he was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball after slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a dispute about their fantasy football league. While warming up in the Giants outfield before the series opener against the Reds, Pham confronted Pederson and punched him in the face before they parted ways.

The farm earns a $500,000 assignment bonus for trading. He earned $6 million in salary this year as part of a deal that includes a $12 million mutual option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Valdez, 23, hit .296 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 38 games for Triple-A Sugar Land this season. Abreu, 23, batted .249 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 23 steals in 89 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.