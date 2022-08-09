New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not throw again this season after undergoing season-ending surgery Monday to repair a broken right wrist.

Sale is believed to have broken his wrist in a bike accident on Saturday Ready for the 2023 season According to the Red Sox.

It’s just the latest setback for Sale, who has been plagued by injury for the past few seasons. After missing the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, Sale appeared in nine games The 2021 season has begun for Boston During two postseason games.

Red Sox Chris Sale goes berserk in clubhouse following rehab outing

Sale, who is on the 15-day injured list, has yet another injury-plagued 2022 season. Suffering from a broken finger against the New York Yankees in July. This is Sale’s second season after the seven-time All-Star missed the first three months of the season due to a strain on his ribs.

“You can’t make it up,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said, according to The Boston Globe. “We’re relieved it’s not worse. … It’s very unfortunate for him and for us.”

Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Suffers Horrible Finger Injury, Leaves Gave vs. Yankees

Sale’s season ended after pitching just 5.2 innings in two starts for Boston.

Sale made headlines in early July during a rehab start with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. After being pulled from the game in the fourth inning, where he allowed three hits and walked five, an angry Sale was seen destroying the television in the clubhouse.

Sale apologized for the atrocity the next day.

I acted like a fool last night,’ said Sale. According to WHDH Boston . “Seven years of anger. It’s not something I’m proud of, it’s not something I want to do. Things happen. Gotta get it out.”

The Red Sox are in last place in the AL East, but just 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League.