Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss the rest of the season after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, already on the injured list with a broken finger, will now miss the rest of the 2022 season after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident.

The Red Sox announced that Sale had undergone surgery Monday on his right wrist, following an accident on Saturday. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

The injury is the latest in a string of recent setbacks for the seven-time All-Star.

“You can’t make it up,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “It stinks. It’s really unfortunate. We’re relieved it’s not worse. We’re glad it’s not worse. But it’s unfortunate for him and obviously for us.

Sale, 33, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings in the regular season and nine in the postseason since late 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

He returned last season for a stretch of nine starts and three more in the playoffs.

However, he suffered a stress fracture in his ribs this spring while taking batting practice during the lockout for college hitters in Florida, causing him to miss the first three months of the regular season.

In his second start after being activated, Sale was forced to leave a game against the New York Yankees in the first inning when a batted ball broke his pinky finger. After surgery, he is expected to return in September. However, a broken wrist at the weekend ended Sale’s chances of returning this season.

BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Tuesday, the latest setback during a three-year injury-plagued year for the Boston ace.

Sale underwent surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

“You can’t make it up,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “It stinks. It’s really unfortunate. We’re relieved it’s not worse. We’re glad it’s not worse. But it’s unfortunate for him and obviously for us.

Sale’s latest injury raises questions about his future with the team once he’s healthy. The 33-year-old has appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He broke his left pinky finger when he was hit on a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and underwent surgery the next day. His start to the season was delayed after he suffered a broken rib while working out on his own during the lockout.

“We need to send some people out to find whoever has Chris Sale’s voodoo doll and get it back,” Bloom said.

The Red Sox’s playoff chances have dwindled this season. At 54-56, they were in last place in the AL East division, 17 games behind the first-place Yankees.

