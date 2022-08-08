Red Sox outfielder Jaren Duran suffered a seventh-inning meltdown against the Royals.

The Boston Red Sox had a terrible July, where they fell from the fourth-best record in the American League to any realistic playoff hopes. And most of it Due to brutal defending.

Well, August hasn’t treated the Red Sox any better so far. All you have to do is look at the seventh inning center fielder Jarren Duran Come on up against the Kansas City Royals to see why.

Duran was heavily involved throughout the inning, starting with him missing a simple fly ball in the sun. Later in the inning, he tried to jump at the wall. When he missed that attempt, he exchanged words with some fans sitting behind the center-field wall. And then, when something finally went right for Duran (diving grab), he Still Had to engage with the heckling Royals fans.

Step up to the plate:And subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

Nightgale Notebook:No, the Angels did not trade Shohei Ohtani. MLB Post-Trade Deadline Q&A.

All that happened before the Red Sox recorded the second out of the inning. And while the Red Sox managed to escape that inning with just two runs, the Royals broke the game open with six runs in the eighth inning, eventually making the score 13-3. 13-5 win. Duran somehow stayed in center field after that.

No wonder Red Sox fans weren’t happy with how Duran handled himself there. It led to an inside-the-park grand slam just two weeks ago when Duran misplayed a ball.