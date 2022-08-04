Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo fools Astros TV announcer with untimely HR call

Each baseball broadcaster has a different approach to calling games from the booth. Some are experts at determining the ball off the bat and prefer to keep an eye on the game action in front of them. Others may use a game monitor a bit more, especially at ballparks with more press boxes (looking at you, Nationals Park).

But if you’re going to use a monitor, hopefully the camera operator is following the ball.

That didn’t go well in Houston on Wednesday.

With Kevin Eschenfelder on the call, Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker drives a fly ball to deep right field. against the Boston Red Sox. And by looking at where the camera is zoomed in, it’s easy to anticipate a home run. Alex Verdugo climbs the wall as the ball goes into the stands. However, the ball landed in Verdugo’s glove for a fly out in front of the wall.

MLB Playoff Rankings:The top eight World Series contenders in the wake of the trade deadline

Trade Deadline Winners, Losers:The Padres make a super-team, with the Cubs holding the players down

Unfortunately for Eschenfelder, he didn’t wait for that and already said: “And you can forget about it!” He corrected himself after Verdugo caught it. But hey, he noticed the mistake Faster than John Sterling usually does Even if he really did Pull a John Sterling.

To be fair, Verdugo’s run into the wall has turned many broadcasters away. He also has time to jump, land and make a simple standing catch at the wall. Maybe he did it on purpose as a prank on the announcer, but he definitely misread the ball and then recovered.

Well played, though.