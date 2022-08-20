type here...
Sports Red Sox great Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses in exhibition...
Sports

Red Sox great Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee collapses in exhibition game and is helped off the field

By printveela editor

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the Savannah Bananas team that Lee was playing on.

Savannah, Ga. – Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas’ exhibition game Friday night, but was helped off the field by the 75-year-old pitcher.

“He was able to leave the stadium with medical assistance and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and affectionately known as “Spaceman,” was in the right field bullpen when the episode occurred.

Lee pitched for the Bananas, a popular club known for their bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field. Another version of the Bananas is in the Coastal Plain League, a college summer league.

In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox to the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee left in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati 4-3.

