The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres in what must have been a wild day for the first baseman.

Hosmer originally decided to go to the Washington Nationals in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, but the Nats were one of 10 teams in his limited no-trade clause. He decided to turn it in his favor.

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer high-fives during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 25, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

(Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hosmer went from a postseason contender in San Diego to the worst team in baseball.

Instead, he heads to the East Coast, where the Sox may not be a legitimate threat but are still in the postseason hunt.

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres bats during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field, July 24, 2022, in New York City.

(Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Hosmer is hitting .272 with a .727 OPS and could be Boston’s everyday first baseman, leaving Bobby Dahlbeck on the shelf. Dahlbeck is batting .205 this season.

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer celebrates with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after both scored in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 18, 2021 in San Diego, California.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Red Sox, sitting at 52-52, trail the Seattle Mariners by three games for the final American League wild-card spot.