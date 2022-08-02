New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres in what must have been a wild day for the first baseman.

Hosmer originally decided to go to the Washington Nationals in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, but the Nats were one of 10 teams in his limited no-trade clause. He decided to turn it in his favor.

Hosmer went from a postseason contender in San Diego to the worst team in baseball.

Instead, he heads to the East Coast, where the Sox may not be a legitimate threat but are still in the postseason hunt.

Hosmer is hitting .272 with a .727 OPS and could be Boston’s everyday first baseman, leaving Bobby Dahlbeck on the shelf. Dahlbeck is batting .205 this season.

The Red Sox, sitting at 52-52, trail the Seattle Mariners by three games for the final American League wild-card spot.