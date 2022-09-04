Red Bulls Yearwood player turns red after fan kicks in stands

Daniel Gazdag scored his team-best 18th goal of the season, Mikael Ure added his 11th goal, and the Philadelphia Union led the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a 2-0 victory over the New York Reds. Bulls on Saturday night.

Jack McGlynn and Julian Carranza provided assists for the Union (17-4-9, 60 points), who beat a 10-man Red Bulls team after an embarrassing incident when frustrated New York City defenseman Drew Yearwood parried ball to the stands. and hit the house fan.

Western Conference leaders LAFC are three points behind Philadelphia but have two more games to play for the Shield, earning the winner a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League next year. Sunday night they host Real Salt Lake.

Andre Blake made two saves to keep his 13th clean sheet of the season for Philadelphia, who were also 11 points clear of runner-up Montreal in first place in the Eastern Conference and bye in the first round of the Cup playoffs. MLS.

The Red Bulls’ sixth home defeat of the season (13-9-8, 47 points) ended with referee Tim Ford’s red card for aggressive behavior. Yearwood immediately realized his mistake and, before receiving the red, tried to apologize to the fan who was hit with the ball, even making his way a couple of rows to the stands.

Drew Yearwood pulls one completely into his home crowd, hurts a fan, gets a red card and gets a ton of heat from other home fans.pic.twitter.com/L8sGUk0NRK — Buzz MLS (@MLS_Buzz) September 4, 2022

Neither side had much of a chance in the first 45 minutes, but things turned around shortly after the break, with Ure giving Philadelphia the lead in the 48th minute after a smooth transition.

Gazdag found McGlynn in midfield on the left and McGlynn tossed the ball over a defender to find a spot to take the lead.

Ure beefed up his defender to race to McGlynn’s pass and hit a great low ball in the left post.

Gazdag made it 2–0 in 74th after a loss to the Red Bulls caused by pressure from Carranza, who then played a tribute with Ure to start the break. Then he found a Hungarian international who scored a goal in a career year.