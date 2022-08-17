Record number of Canadians reporting their first language other than English or French: StatsCan

The number of Canadians who predominantly speak a language other than English or French hit an all-time high in 2021, according to new census data released Wednesday.

According to Statistics Canada, English and French remain the dominant languages ​​in Canada, but the number of people who speak a non-primary language at home has grown to 4.6 million, or about 13 percent of the population.

Meanwhile, at least one in four Canadians reported having at least one mother tongue other than English or French.

“The results we released today pretty much show that trends are continuing in Canada,” said Eric Caron-Malenfant, assistant director of Statistics Canada’s Center for Demographics, during a press conference on Wednesday.

This increase is mainly due to an increase in the number of Canadians who report speaking predominantly South Asian languages, including Hindi and Punjabi.

In addition, seven out of ten Canadians whose first language is not English or French said they also speak the official language at home.

More Canadians can also speak more than one language, according to census data. The number of people who reported being able to converse in more than one language rose from 39% in 2016 to just over 41% in 2021.

Just under one-third of Canadians reported being fully bilingual, and about seven percent said they could speak three languages ​​fluently. And of those who were fully bilingual, more reported that they could speak languages ​​other than English and French.

“It’s not just bilingualism in French and English, it’s all kinds of bilingualism,” Caron-Malenfant said.

The proportion of French speakers continues to decline

Despite a sharp increase in the number of Canadians who consider French as their first official language, the number of French speakers as a percentage of the total population continued to decline in 2021.

According to StatsCan, the proportion of French speakers in Canada has steadily declined since 1971, when 27% of Canadians said French was their first official language. In 2021, that number has fallen to just over 21 percent, while 75 percent of Canadians said English is their first official language, about one percent more than at the last census.

“Both numbers are on the rise, people for whom French and English are their first official languages,” Caron-Malenfant said. “But not at the same pace.”

The proportion of French-speaking Quebecers also fell to 77% in 2021 from 79% in 2016.

Outside of Quebec, the number of Canadians using French as their first official language has declined in every province except British Columbia.