New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Near-record levels of seaweed are choking Caribbean coastlines from Puerto Rico to Barbados, killing fish and other wildlife, stifling tourism and releasing foul-smelling, noxious gases.

More than 24 million tons of sargassum covered the Atlantic in June, breaking the all-time record set in 2018 by 20%, according to the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab. And unusually large amounts of brown algae washed into the Caribbean Sea.

A tangle of vegetation recently enveloped the uninhabited island near the French Caribbean region of St. Martin, popular with tourists, forcing authorities to suspend ferry services and cancel kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkeling tours. The normally translucent turquoise waters around Pinel Island turned into a dirty yellow-brown slush.

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Oswen Corbel, owner of Caribbean Paddling, said he was forced to close his St. Martin business on July 22 and doesn’t expect to reopen until late October. He is estimated to have lost at least $10,000.

“Maybe I should give up. … Sometimes I think I should go into the mountains and herd sheep, but I know this,” he said. “What’s next? We’ve had Hurricane Irma, we’ve had Covid, we’ve had Sargassum, and now I’m really worried about global warming.”

American passports rank 7th most powerful, says Travel Index

Scientists say more research is needed to determine why sargassum levels are high in the region, but the United Nations Caribbean Environment Program has cited rising water temperatures as a result of climate change and the feeding of nitrogen-rich fertilizers and sewage. Algae.

“This year is the worst year on record,” said Lisa Krimsky, a University researcher with the Florida Sea Grant, which aims to protect the coast. “It’s absolutely devastating for this area.”

Large amounts of seaweed can have a serious environmental impact, she said, with the declining algae altering water temperatures and pH balance, leading to declines in sea grass, coral and sponges.

“They were essentially repressed,” Krimsky said.

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

The “golden tide” also hit humans hard.

Algae concentrations are so high in parts of the eastern Caribbean that the French island of Guadeloupe issued a health alert in late July. High levels of hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from huge rotting clumps of seaweed have warned some communities. The gas, which smells like rotten eggs, can affect people with breathing problems such as asthma.

The Biden administration declared a federal emergency last month after the US Virgin Islands warned of an unusually high amount of sargassum clogging machines at a desalination plant near St. Croix, which is struggling to produce water amid a drought and meet demand.

In addition, the US Virgin Islands’ power generating station relies on ultrapure water from a desalination plant to reduce emissions. Loss of such water forces the government to use diesel fuel, which is expensive and in limited supply.

Chuanmin Hu, a professor of oceanography at the University of South Florida who helped compile the seaweed reports, said Sargassum levels in the eastern Caribbean are near record highs this year, second only to those reported in July 2018. Levels were their third highest in the northern Caribbean, he said.

Experts first detected large amounts of sargassum in the Caribbean Sea in 2011, and the problem has occurred practically every year since then.

“We don’t know if this is the new normal,” Krimsky lamented.

Temperate sargassum helps purify water and absorb carbon dioxide and is a vital part of habitat for fish, turtles, shrimp, crabs and other organisms. It is also used in fertilizers, food, biofuel, construction materials and pharmaceutical products.

Airline crew issues lead to more lost, unclaimed bags at airports

But it is bad for tourism and the environment when it accumulates too much on the seashore or beaches.

“It’s definitely the worst we’ve seen,” said Melody Rauware, general manager of a tour company in St. Maarten, the Dutch Caribbean territory that shares the island with St. Martin. “It ruined my personal beach plans.”

On Union Island, part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, seaweed infestations have forced some resorts to close for up to five months in recent years.

Masses of sargassum have also suffocated the Caribbean’s fishing industry. It damages boat engines and fishing gear, prevents fishermen from reaching their vessels and fishing grounds, and reduces the number of fish caught. Barbados, where the beaches are covered with reddish-brown seaweed, was particularly hard hit.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Sargassum has been blamed for the recent death of thousands of fish on the French Caribbean island of Martinique. Activists are concerned about the plight of endangered turtles. Some get entangled in seaweed or die from being unable to lay eggs due to algae mats on the sand.

In the Cayman Islands, officials began a trial program in which crews pumped 2,880 square feet (268 square meters) of seaweed out of the water. But the government announced on Tuesday that it was suspending the project, citing that the seaweed had rotted so badly that the pumping had become useless.

Some island nations use heavy machinery to remove seaweed from beaches, but scientists warn that it can cause erosion and destroy the nests of endangered turtles.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Many Caribbean islands are struggling economically and lack the means to remove vast amounts of seaweed.

US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan said he asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency for all three island territories, not just St. Croix, but that didn’t happen. Bryan said he’s trying to find local funding to clean up the beaches, “but a lot of things right now need money.”