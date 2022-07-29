type here...
TOP STORIES Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia claims more lives...
TOP STORIES

Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia claims more lives as searches continue

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Water lifeguards travel Friday to crowded Poor Creek to rescue people who have been stranded since Wednesday night in Lost Creek, Kentucky.

Michael Swensen/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Water lifeguards travel Friday to crowded Poor Creek to rescue people who have been stranded since Wednesday night in Lost Creek, Kentucky.

Michael Swensen/Getty Images

At least 16 people have died and many are missing after heavy rains caused severe flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachians. More rain is forecast, with flood sightings continuing until Friday evening.

Homes, businesses and roads were submerged after severe weather hit parts of this Kentucky, as well as West Virginia and Virginia earlier this week, and search and rescue efforts continued.

The disaster is “one of the worst, most destructive floods in Kentucky history,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Beshear deployed the National Guard and declared a state of emergency in several districts. reports member of WUKY radio station Karin Tsar. President Biden stated major disaster for Kentucky on Friday and ordered federal recovery assistance.

At least 12 counties and two cities in Kentucky have also declared a state of emergency.

Beshear told the Associated Press that some of the victims were children and that the death toll could more than double as ambulance crews continue to search the area.

At least 16 people have died in Kentucky after heavy rains flooded the Appalachian Mountains.

National

At least 16 people have died in Kentucky after heavy rains flooded the Appalachian Mountains.

He said that due to the lack of cellular communications and reliable means of communication, the state was unable to collect reliable data on the persons on the register. Beshear estimates that about 300 people were rescued by planes or boats.

The Kentucky River rose 6 feet above its previous record and the water will likely not recede until Saturday, NPR’s Janine Herbst reports.

Search and rescue services, supported by the National Guard, continue to search for the missing. Rescuers managed to evacuate several dozen people by air.

Josh James from WUKY informed that hundreds of people will lose their homes, and recovery in some parts of the state could take years.

Ten shelters have accepted more than 300 people.

On Friday, state and local officials ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Jackson, Kentucky, after concerns were raised about an imminent Panbowl Dam failure. As of Friday morning, Beshear said officials were “a little more optimistic, but still concerned.”

Power outages continued through Friday in parts of Kentucky and Appalachia. About 33,000 people lost power in the area, according to PowerOutage.US.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Some areas will remain under flood watch until 10 p.m. ET, the agency said. National Weather Service.

In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said state of emergency in six counties where flooding downed trees, cut power and blocked roads. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also declared a flood emergency in the southwestern part of the state.

“As more rain is forecast for the next few days, we want to do our best to provide as many resources as possible to help those affected,” Youngkin said.

Previous articleFlorida man arrested on attempted murder charge after point-blank shooting on video
Next articleGazprom says transfer of gas turbines from Canada to Germany does not comply with contract

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kate Bedingfield will no longer be leaving her White House communications role

off Video Fox News Flash July 29 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Supreme Court probe into leaking draft opinion on abortion narrows down list of suspects

closer Video Justice Clarence Thomas is no longer teaching law at George...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Tom Cruise parachutes from a mountain while filming ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

MLB Antitrust Exemption Probe: How Minor League Players Are Paid

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Maine beach reopens after shark sightings

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 29 Here are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Lionesses attack could change women’s football

When England emerge from the tunnel at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to play Germany, a record eight-time...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News