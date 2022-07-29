Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia claims more lives as searches continue

Enlarge this image toggle signature Michael Swensen/Getty Images

At least 16 people have died and many are missing after heavy rains caused severe flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachians. More rain is forecast, with flood sightings continuing until Friday evening.

Homes, businesses and roads were submerged after severe weather hit parts of this Kentucky, as well as West Virginia and Virginia earlier this week, and search and rescue efforts continued.

The disaster is “one of the worst, most destructive floods in Kentucky history,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Beshear deployed the National Guard and declared a state of emergency in several districts. reports member of WUKY radio station Karin Tsar. President Biden stated major disaster for Kentucky on Friday and ordered federal recovery assistance.

At least 12 counties and two cities in Kentucky have also declared a state of emergency.

Beshear told the Associated Press that some of the victims were children and that the death toll could more than double as ambulance crews continue to search the area.

He said that due to the lack of cellular communications and reliable means of communication, the state was unable to collect reliable data on the persons on the register. Beshear estimates that about 300 people were rescued by planes or boats.

The Kentucky River rose 6 feet above its previous record and the water will likely not recede until Saturday, NPR’s Janine Herbst reports.

Search and rescue services, supported by the National Guard, continue to search for the missing. Rescuers managed to evacuate several dozen people by air.

Josh James from WUKY informed that hundreds of people will lose their homes, and recovery in some parts of the state could take years.

Ten shelters have accepted more than 300 people.

On Friday, state and local officials ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Jackson, Kentucky, after concerns were raised about an imminent Panbowl Dam failure. As of Friday morning, Beshear said officials were “a little more optimistic, but still concerned.”

Power outages continued through Friday in parts of Kentucky and Appalachia. About 33,000 people lost power in the area, according to PowerOutage.US.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Some areas will remain under flood watch until 10 p.m. ET, the agency said. National Weather Service.

In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said state of emergency in six counties where flooding downed trees, cut power and blocked roads. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also declared a flood emergency in the southwestern part of the state.

“As more rain is forecast for the next few days, we want to do our best to provide as many resources as possible to help those affected,” Youngkin said.