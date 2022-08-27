Record defeat leaves Parker ‘shell-shocked’

Scott Parker described Bournemouth’s 9-0 loss to Liverpool as the most painful experience of his career, but also a foretaste of what awaits his promoted side if no new signings arrive in the closing days of the transfer window.

Bournemouth suffered a record Premier League defeat as Jurgen Klopp’s team took their first win of the campaign in emphatic style.

Liverpool score nine in Bournemouth’s ruthless thrashing to end unbeaten streak Read more

The Liverpool manager expressed sympathy for his Bournemouth colleague who spent £22.6m on two players and made three free transfers since winning the promotion. “You look at the other two teams that have risen and how much they have spent,” said Klopp of Fulham and Nottingham Forest. “Then you look at Bournemouth and you think, ‘Okay, what’s going to happen there?’ The league is really tough and it’s clear that when you’ve just won a promotion, the problems start now.”

Parker apologized to the Bournemouth fans for the debacle and admitted that his players simply can’t cope with the quality gap at Anfield. “It goes without saying that this is a truly humiliating experience. I’m pretty shell-shocked,” he said.

“I’m not surprised, given that the level here is much higher than ours. I’m not making excuses, we made some goals ourselves.

“I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are poorly equipped at this level. It doesn’t shine for me. There are players who are experiencing the Premier League for the first time. I never thought we could win 9-0, but I expected a real test at certain times in certain games.

Scott Parker apologizes to the Bournemouth fans who watched the beating at Anfield. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

“This is the toughest day for both the player and the coach. The touchline was quite painful today and I felt that the players were in pain too. They need help.

Liverpool were ruthless and my boys lay on the floor occasionally looking for oxygen and trying to breathe.”

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Corbel Read more

Despite being at his lowest, the Bournemouth manager predicted further torment without needed reinforcements before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Parker added: “I see a few more [routs]. We need to make a decision. It was clear to me what this season could look like for us and I’m sticking with it.

“We need to make a decision and try to help this young group that is fighting for air at times. Each of us must make this decision. We are trying to achieve better quality, and there are a million reasons for that. [it hasn’t happened]”.