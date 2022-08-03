Recent slights like Kyle Murray’s study clause on black NFL quarterbacks ‘set us back’

Kyler Murray’s contract extension may have voided the independent study clause, but it opened old wounds and resurfaced stereotypes that black quarterbacks have tried to eradicate for years.

Marlin Briscoe was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1968 after Briscoe’s outstanding collegiate career quarterback play. The Broncos initially wanted Briscoe to play cornerback, but Briscoe insisted the team look at him at quarterback. After starter Steve Tensey was injured and his backup failed to impress, Briscoe was given a chance to play quarterback as a rookie and became the first black quarterback to start a game in the Super Bowl era that year.