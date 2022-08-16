New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rebecca Gayheart shared a photo on Instagram of herself on a family vacation with her ex-husband and two daughters, Georgia and Billie Dane.

in a moment, “Euphoria” actor In front of the rest of the family, arms spread wide, showing excitement with his expression. Georgia, Billy and Rebecca are in the background of the photo as the family walks down a street in France.

“This is us, family vacation 2022,” Gayheart captioned the pic, followed by the hashtags #familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome and #eurodanes.

Gayhart shared a few photos from the vacation to her Instagram story, including a photo of Billy with her dad and older daughter sunbathing on a rock. She also posted a solo picture of Georgia and a photo of her enjoying a pizza dinner with the family.

Gayhart and Dane divorced Four years ago after 14 years of marriage.

“We will continue our friendship,” they said in a An announcement to E! News At the time of their separation, she said, “And work as a team to co-parent because our two beautiful girls are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Since their initial divorce announcement, no updates have been made. Gayheart still uses the last name Dane on her Instagram handle.

Gayheart is reportedly in the upcoming film “Urban Legend” and Dane is working with KJ Apa The upcoming move is “one fast move.”