Rebecca Balding, the legendary stage and screen actress who appeared on “Soap” and “Charmed,” has died. She is 73 years old.

Balding’s husband, actor and director James L. Conway, She confirmed her death Deadline is Wednesday. He revealed that she died Monday in Park City, Utah after a battle with ovarian cancer.

According to the outlet, Balding was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. She studied acting at the University of Kansas before moving to Chicago, where she became an award-winning stage actress. She eventually set her sights on Hollywood and moved to Los Angeles.

Balding began her career as a scream queen on the West Coast. She appeared in such horror films In 1979’s “The Silent Scream” and 1982’s “The Boozens,” she met Conway.

“I was casting for ‘The Boozens,'” the 71-year-old recalled to People magazine. “Rebecca came to the audition. We chatted, she read, and when she left, I turned to the associate producer and said, ‘I can marry that girl.’

“Somehow she acted,” Conway continued. “We went to shoot for the first week. She proposed on that Saturday night. We got married four weeks later while shooting. But no one thought it would last. That was 41 years ago.”

One of Balding’s most memorable roles was as Billy Crystal’s girlfriend on “Soap,” a controversial spoof of ABC’s daytime dramas. The series aired from 1977 to 1981. She also played Alyssa Milano’s boss on “Charmed” from 1998 to 2006. Balding has appeared on many other iconic TV shows, including “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Starsky and Hutch.” ” “The Bionic Woman,” “The Rockford Files” and “Family Ties,” just to name a few.

Balding’s final credits roll on A 2006 episode of “Charmed.”

She is survived by Conway, as well as her daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.