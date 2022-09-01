closer
Video

Reba McEntire Gone is the dark side.

The singer-actor stars as a villain on ABC’s crime drama “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” Season 3.

McEntire stars alongside her boyfriend, Rex Lynn, as the pair play a mischievous, shady couple.

The trailer shows McEntire’s character is Sunny Burns Welcoming backpackers for sunny day trips, the “Luxury Backcountry Experience” in the Montana Valley.

“Let’s get out there and have some fun and be safe,” Barnes encourages guests.

ABC's crime drama stars country icon Reba McEntire as the villain "Big Sky: Deadly Trails," With her boyfriend Rex Lynn.

(Getty Images)

In the first 10 seconds of the series sneak peek, the hiking trail sign reads “Deadman’s Drop”.

&nbsp;

The tone of the show preview suddenly turns eerie as the scene flashes to a private investigation team discussing a case of missing campers linked back to Burns Campgrounds.

We see her greet a team of detectives led by new sheriff Beau Arlen, played by Jensen Ackles.

The "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" The trailer shows Reba McEntire's character welcoming backpackers on sunny day trips, a "A luxury backcountry experience."

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“It’s nice to meet a new sheriff in town,” Barnes said.

“We ask that you stay on marked trails,” she advises.

“Sometimes people just want to disappear,” Buck Burns, played by Lynn, tells the sheriff about the missing camper.

Country superstar Reba McEntire reveals she is dating in 2020 "Young Sheldon" Actor Rex Lynn after his split from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzo.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Throughout the “Big Sky” trailer, a flashing video montage of scenes from the new season shows a man running through the woods, blood running down one’s face and a missing person’s sign thrown into a fire.

“Big Little Lies” creator David E. The show’s trailer from Kelly ends with McEntire’s Barnes saying, “Fun be had or your money back” with a cynical smile.

The country icon shared the trailer on her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Some trails don’t need to be followed. Are you ready? #BigSky: Deadly Trails September 21 on ABC and stream on Hulu.”

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.