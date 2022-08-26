Real Sociedad draw in Europa League, Arsenal get PSV

type here...
Erik ten Hag’s first exposure to European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova and matches against Real Sociedad and Neil Lennon’s Omonia.

The Europa League group stage draw also earned Arsenal a meeting with PSV Eindhoven’s Ruud van Nistelrooy, who were knocked out of Champions League qualification by Rangers. Bodø/Glimt of Norway and Zurich round out Mikel Arteta’s squad in Group A.

Quick guide

Europa League group stage draw and dates

Show

Group A Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zurich
Group B Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonia
Group F Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtilland, Sturm Graz
Group G Olympiacos, Karabakh, Fribourg, Nantes
Group H Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

First tour September 8, 2022
Second round September 15, 2022
Third round October 6, 2022
Fourth round October 13, 2022
Fifth round October 27, 2022
Sixth round November 3, 2022

was it helpful?

In Moldova, United play against Sheriff Tiraspol, who had an outstanding 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. Tiraspol is the capital of the unrecognized Transnistria, supported by Russia.

Since March, the Cypriot club Omonia has been headed by former Celtic coach Lennon.

