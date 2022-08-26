Real Sociedad draw in Europa League, Arsenal get PSV

Erik ten Hag’s first exposure to European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova and matches against Real Sociedad and Neil Lennon’s Omonia.
The Europa League group stage draw also earned Arsenal a meeting with PSV Eindhoven’s Ruud van Nistelrooy, who were knocked out of Champions League qualification by Rangers. Bodø/Glimt of Norway and Zurich round out Mikel Arteta’s squad in Group A.
In Moldova, United play against Sheriff Tiraspol, who had an outstanding 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. Tiraspol is the capital of the unrecognized Transnistria, supported by Russia.
Since March, the Cypriot club Omonia has been headed by former Celtic coach Lennon.