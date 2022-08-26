Real Sociedad draw in Europa League, Arsenal get PSV

Erik ten Hag’s first exposure to European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova and matches against Real Sociedad and Neil Lennon’s Omonia.

The Europa League group stage draw also earned Arsenal a meeting with PSV Eindhoven’s Ruud van Nistelrooy, who were knocked out of Champions League qualification by Rangers. Bodø/Glimt of Norway and Zurich round out Mikel Arteta’s squad in Group A.

Quick guide Europa League group stage draw and dates Show Group A Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zurich

Group B Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonia

Group F Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtilland, Sturm Graz

Group G Olympiacos, Karabakh, Fribourg, Nantes

Group H Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor First tour September 8, 2022

Second round September 15, 2022

Third round October 6, 2022

Fourth round October 13, 2022

Fifth round October 27, 2022

Sixth round November 3, 2022 was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

In Moldova, United play against Sheriff Tiraspol, who had an outstanding 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. Tiraspol is the capital of the unrecognized Transnistria, supported by Russia.

Since March, the Cypriot club Omonia has been headed by former Celtic coach Lennon.