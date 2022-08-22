Real Madrid Women’s Champions League knocked out by City

Manchester City have been denied a chance to play in the Champions League this season as they lost to dominant Real Madrid. Caroline Weir returned to pursue her former team, winning the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Real Madrid took full advantage of the home crowd that cheered them on and the stands were not the only place they dominated. Madrid saw most of the ball in the first half in a showdown between the two heavyweights of the game. Olga Carmona nearly scored against the Spaniards in the 10-minute mark, her top-corner volley being brilliantly deflected by Ellie Roebuck.

However, just moments later, Caroline Weir, who spent four seasons at City, took Madrid 1-0. The Scotland international left City to join Real Madrid this season and only edged out his former side in his second match at the club with a skillful finish that would have been all too familiar to her former teammates.

Weir was in a cocky mood and tried a long-range trick that didn’t work this time, though City fans remember her pulling off a similar stunt against Manchester United last season.

Laia Alexandri nearly leveled City when a corner fell on her, but she couldn’t get past Misa Rodriguez. The home crowd was making a thunderous noise, but City were starting to find their rhythm and confidence, especially on the flanks. But they weren’t able to create many chances to get back into the game as Madrid’s skillful midfield shut them out.

Cathellen Souza let go of City’s haphazard defense when she failed to convert an undefended close-range goal and moved forward to Roebuck’s relief. City captain Alex Greenwood made a great tackle to stop the ever-threatening Naomi Feller from making a swift run into the box.

At halftime, city manager Gareth Taylor replaced Vicky Losada and Layla Wahabi with Laura Coombs and Demi Stokes to try to regain control of the game. A couple of minutes into the second half, Chloe Kelly, winner of England’s Euro 2022 final match, was injured and replaced by Haley Raso.

City started making great moves and Bunny Show presented City’s best chance. Having beaten off the defender, she delivered a powerful volley, which Rodriguez managed and well reflected.

Weir felt her presence again and nearly scored a second goal when a free kick landed right in her boot. However, Roebuck came to City’s aid to clear a shot that was headed for the bottom left corner.

Roebuck continued to keep City in the game, but to no avail as their efforts failed against a well organized Real Madrid team that went toe to toe with every blue shirt on the pitch. Hemp’s agonizingly close shot on goal summed up the game, a defining moment in which City failed to materialize.

Before the game, Taylor said, “We’re going to lose one really good team that should be in the group stage and that would be a real shame.”

This is the fifth time City have been knocked out of Europe by Spanish rivals and another missed opportunity to join Chelsea and possibly Arsenal in the current Champions League campaign.

Taylor’s side will need to bounce back from what will be a big blow before the 2022-23 Women’s Super League kicks off next month.