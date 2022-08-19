type here...
Real Madrid targeting Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães?
Real Madrid targeting Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães?

Dis going to take part in the current campaign, despite the fact that at times Chelsea impressed last season. Trevo Chalobah ready to campaign for a loan exit to make sure he gets football in the first team. Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of his desire to sign another centre-back, which leaves the 23-year-old in no doubt about his modest place in the pecking order. Chalob has no shortage of fans in the Premier League while Inter They are also reportedly interested in bringing him to the San Siro before the end of the season.

With Brazilian defensive midfielder casemiro Unexpected reports from Spain suggest there is an increasing chance of being parachuted into a Manchester United bin sooner rather than later. RealMadrid recognized his compatriot Bruno Gimares as a possible replacement. Having established himself as a fan favorite since his £40m move to Newcastle from Lyon last January, the 24-year-old has often expressed his admiration for life at St James’ Park and his departure in the current window seems extreme. unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund was the last to refuse to switch to Cristiano Ronaldo, on the grounds that he is too old, requires high maintenance costs and makes excessive demands on wages. The 37-year-old striker is desperate to leave United to play in the Champions League but is quickly running out of options. An offer to return to your former club, Sportingremains on the table, but only if the Portuguese side can get it for free.

Benfica forward GonSalu Ramos draws attention to Wolves, Southampton as well as Newcastlewho all really need a frontman. The 21-year-old is in top form, having scored five goals and provided three assists in five games for his club this season. Southampton are believed to have made a £24m bid for Ramos, but his much wealthier Tyneside rivals may turn their backs on him eventually. Newcastle are also interested in signing JoeSan Pedro but a second offer of over £23m for the Watford striker was reportedly turned down.

West Ham raised the price of the Brugge midfielder Hans Wanaken after an initial offer of around £8 million was rejected. The 29-year-old Belgian has made it clear that he wants to join the Premier League side and talks between the two clubs should continue in the coming days.

Finally, Bernard Silva still linked to leaving Manchester City despite their apparent determination to keep him at the Etihad. Paris Saint Germain as well as Barcelona are the two biggest fans of the Portuguese playmaker.

