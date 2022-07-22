New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mr. Shaw Will go to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges in July.

Shah will not go to trial , which is slated to begin on July 18. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Conversely, count two, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dismissed.

“Jennifer Shaw was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” ​​U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release.

“These victims were sold false promises of financial security, but instead Shah and her co-conspirators cheated them out of their savings and left with nothing to show for it,” the statement continued. “This office is committed to rooting out these schemes in whatever form they may take.”

Zhen Sha pleaded guilty to fraud

Shaw originally faced up to 30 years in prison, but her plea agreement included a sentencing guideline, Courthouse News said. The reality TV star faces 135 to 168 months, or 11 to 14 years, in prison.

Shaw is not the first reality star to spend time behind bars. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spent nearly a year in prison. Plus, “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently convicted Fraud and tax evasion.

Giudice’s lawyer tells Fox News Digital what really happens to reality TV stars behind bars.

The criminal justice system wants to ‘send a message’

Attorney James Leonard Jr. noted that celebrities can sometimes be used as “examples” by the criminal justice system.

“Whether the offender is a person on television, an athlete or someone known to the general public, I think the criminal justice system is sometimes very heavy-handed when the offender is an identifiable person,” he said. “I believe often, and it’s unfortunate, but often the criminal justice system tries to make an example of people like that.”

The Chrisleys face up to 30 years in prison. Both pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and fraud charges but were found guilty at a June trial.

“The government makes examples of these people and they treat them more harshly than your average citizen,” Leonard Jr. said. “And sending the message that if it can happen to them, it can happen to you.”

Jail life proved to be ‘extremely difficult’

Zen Sha isn’t what most people think of when they hear the word “prison.” Leonard Jr. explained that women convicted of white-collar crimes are typically sent to what the Bureau of Prisons calls “camp-like settings.”

But despite not being locked in a cell behind bars, the time in prison is still “extremely difficult,” the lawyer said.

“It’s hard because you’re away from your loved ones,” Leonard Jr. told Fox News Digital. “You’re away from the comforts you’re used to, your lifestyle, and in that sense it’s very difficult.”

However, reality TV stars and celebrities have found ways to draw attention to themselves.

“They leave a lot of stress at home. They can do anything outside. So when they’re inside, they’re in a unique position where their only focus is on themselves.”

“So, they usually read a lot. They exercise. They work.”

According to the reality TV star’s lawyer, the experience can change you

Leonard Jr. is representing Giudice, who has served 11 months of her 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges in 2014.

She and her husband, Joe Giudice, were indicted on a 39-count indictment in the case.

“Today I take responsibility for a series of mistakes I made many years ago,” Giudice said in a statement at the time. “I have said throughout that I respect the legal process and therefore I want to address the court directly at sentencing. I will explain the choices I made, take responsibility for my decisions and express my remorse to Judge Salas and the public. . . I am heartbroken that this is affecting my family – especially my four Little daughters mean more to me than anything else in the world.”

Giudice’s experience in prison “It’s completely changed [her] Physically, mentally, emotionally,” he explained to Fox News Digital.

“She came out with a very different mindset than she went in.”

“Some people say that being really confined can preserve you through the aging process,” Leonard Jr. continued. “Because all the pressures that we have in our lives and all these pressures that these high profile people have, they don’t have those pressures when they’re in prison.”

Leonard Jr. has advice for reality stars or those aspiring to become one.

“People who put themselves in the spotlight or put themselves in the spotlight by participating in reality TV programs need to get their affairs in order,” he told Fox News Digital.