New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton said she was among the victims of several recent home invasions in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

The Bravo personality recounted the incident on July 1 and said she was one of the targets.

Police seized the home in the 600 block of Lockton Place after receiving information that a gang planned to rob the home of Hampton, who appears on the reality show and is the mother of one of rapper Future’s children.

“I look at the phone and you see these four guys. One has a gun. I yelled,” Hampton said. Fox 5.

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shaw to serve prison sentence: Prominent lawyer on what reality stars face behind bars

She said the suspects knocked on the front door of her Sandy Springs home, but fled.

“I think they don’t think anybody’s home,” she said. “They start running like, ‘Oh shoot,’ because, in their minds, they’re watching [and] They thought we were gone.”

Hampton said she believes the men did not suspect she was home based on her Social media posts Because she came back from a trip.

“I want women in the industry like me to know about posting. I want us to get guns, train for it. I want to make sure your house is safe now. I have a steel door,” Hampton told the outlet. . “Sandy Springs came to my house and appraised the house.”

On Sunday, police body cameras showed four alleged gang members in handcuffs as authorities suspected they had committed more than a dozen home invasions. A suburb of AtlantaAccording to FOX 5.

The arrests went on for a year The investigation of a major criminal organization Committing home invasions, mainly by celebrities, athletes and other high-profile individuals.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“They’ve been in the area before, and they’ve all been through Sandy Springs using social media to find and identify different victims,” ​​Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matt McGuinness said, according to the outlet.

FOX 5 reports that officials say Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United players were among the victims. McGuinness said the agency expects to make more arrests.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sandy Springs Police Department The search for suspected ringleader Jeremy Caldwell also continues.