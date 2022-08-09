New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Prominent political strategists James Carville and Ed Rollins aren’t seeing the political impact of the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on the midterm elections.

Carville, who was an adviser to former President Bill Clinton, told Fox News Digital Tuesday that there is not enough information about the attack to know what it means for voters heading to the polls.

But Rollins, a Republican, predicted the event would end up being “the biggest issue in the midterms.”

“The attorney general and the FBI need to explain to the American people what they are doing and why,” Rollins, an adviser to former President Ronald Reagan, said when asked about the raid.

Eric Trump gives even clearer hint about Trump’s 2024 run following FBI raid

“This is an invasion of a person’s home … and the public has a right to know why.”

He said Trump has a right to know whether he is suspected of committing a crime and it is his right to defend himself.

“It’s not enough to argue that they’re gathering evidence. Trump is not only a former president, but certainly a front-runner for a possible future nomination and re-election,” Rollins said.

“This could become the biggest issue in the midterms, and the ruthless abuse of power will trump everything else. It’s already stepped on all the other news that Biden and his team wanted to promote on his legislative record,” Rollins added.

He mentioned the passage of several Democrat-backed legislative priorities that were overshadowed by news of the attack.

Carville took a different tone, more hesitant to say that the Mar-a-Lago attack would play a major role in the upcoming election.

However, he warned that “right-wing” media figures and commentators should “tread very carefully” in criticizing the raid, arguing that the documents and data the FBI had to justify the raid were “substantial”.

Former Trump official Michael Caputo blasts FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’

Asked how he thinks it will affect voters’ decisions heading into the November election, Carville said, “We don’t know because we have to find out more facts.”

Carville then argued that if Trump’s claims that the raid was political were true, he should have made the search warrant public.

“I can’t imagine that that search warrant said anything less than just outrageous. And if it wasn’t, Trump could make it public,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If it’s nothing and it’s politically motivated, show us the search warrant.”