Reading Outdoors – The New York Times

What is the best setup for serious outdoor reading? I propose it’s in a chair, sitting upright, in the shade of a tree or umbrella, comfortable but not too comfortable. A beach towel or picnic blanket works, but the sun moves, your back or neck gets stiff, it’s not a sure thing. My friend Avi insists you need to be in one of those zero-gravity recliners that I’m positive would function as an adult cradle and instantly lull me to sleep.

According to my colleagues Elisabeth Egan and Erica Ackerberg, who put together this glorious album of outdoor bookworms, “There are only a handful of non-negotiables when it comes to plein-air reading: sunscreen, hydration, repeat.”