Read the (redacted) affidavit supporting the search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

A federal magistrate in the Southern District of Florida has ordered the release of a redacted version of a Justice Department affidavit supporting an unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The US The move came after Magistrate Bruce Reinhardt concluded that the Justice Department had “met its burden” to provide good cause for the affidavit to remain at least partially sealed, citing the risk of revealing the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties; Investigation strategy and scope; and grand jury information.

Federal prosecutors opposed unsealing the affidavit for fear of compromising the investigation, while lawyers for media companies — including the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today network — questioned whether the redactions could render the document useless.

Trump’s Florida property was investigated in connection with the removal of documents from the White House when Trump’s term ended. A search warrant for the estate shows the former president is under investigation in connection with laws related to the Espionage Act, records mishandling and obstruction.

