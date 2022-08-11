Read the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The Department of Justice on Thursday asked a federal court in South Florida to seal a search warrant executed on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

A copy of the motion says the search warrant was filed in court on Monday before its execution, and the receipt of the property — detailing what was seized — was filed on Thursday.

“This matter clearly ‘relates to public officials or public concerns,'” the Department of Justice said in its filing, adding that it “involves law enforcement action on the property of the 45th President of the United States.”

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what happened under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” the motion says. “That said, the former president should have an opportunity to respond to this proposal and file objections, including any ‘legitimate privacy interests’ or other potential ‘injury’ if these materials are disclosed.”

