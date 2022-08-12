Read the full warrant documents from the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images

FBI agents recovered several sets of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home this week, newly unsealed documents reveal.

Search warrant and property receipt documents show documents seized by agents include at least three items labeled “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents.”

Also recovered were several binders of photos, an item labeled “Possible Presidential Records” and an item labeled “Information re: President of France.”

