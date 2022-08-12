type here...
Read the full warrant documents from the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by the FBI on Monday.

Joe Riddle/Getty Images


Joe Riddle/Getty Images

FBI agents recovered several sets of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home this week, newly unsealed documents reveal.

Search warrant and property receipt documents show documents seized by agents include at least three items labeled “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents.”

The FBI seized several classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

Also recovered were several binders of photos, an item labeled “Possible Presidential Records” and an item labeled “Information re: President of France.”

Below, read the full search warrant and property receipt documents. You can also click here to read the document,

